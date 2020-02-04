We ate at the “worst” restaurant in Mitcham according to TripAdvisor and that’s what we thought

Mitcham may not be known as one of London’s food hubs, but it does offer a wide variety.

Locals will know some of the hotspots: the Gino pizzeria, the Streatham kitchen, or the Bamboo restaurant to name a few, but fewer of them may have tried places with a poorer reputation .

TripAdvisor is far from the benchmark for food reviews, but it gives you readily available data on the best and worst places to eat in the area.

So we thought of trying the place at the bottom of the list. What’s the worst that can happen?

According to the website, a Chinese restaurant called Oysters was the lowest rated in all of Mitcham. There are 19 places listed, and Oysters, with a score of 2.5 out of 5, was seated at the bottom of the stack.

First look online

At first glance at a restaurant, online information is not particularly good to read.

First, out of 10 reviews on TripAdvisor, five rated the restaurant “terrible”, and one even described it as “totally revolting”.

Plus, when you take a look at some of the reviews, the uploaded photos don’t exactly make your belly rumble.

Second, when I looked online at the food hygiene rating, it didn’t take me long to find out that on November 19, 2019, the Food Standards Agency gave the restaurant a rating of 1 out of 5, with a major improvement needed “.

However, I concentrated on not letting any prior bias influence my opinion, so I did my best to throw this information in my mind and go get me a dinner.

First impressions

Going down to Oysters, I phoned them about 10 minutes before my arrival just so they could prepare my food when I got there.

Since I was alone and still struggling with financial problems after Christmas, I decided to go for something affordable, but I would still be very satisfied.

I opted for the set menu for one – named A2 at the restaurant – which consisted of five sweet and sour chicken balls, beef with green pepper in a black bean sauce (hot) and fried rice with eggs.

I was excited when my food arrived

The man on the phone was very friendly and easy to talk to, so there have so far been no complaints for customer service.

Arriving at the restaurant, I have to admit that inside it is hardly the best of restaurants, and the fact that there was nobody else besides me concerned me a little about the quality of the food.

In addition, it was far from being aesthetically pleasing, with a somewhat tired appearance and in need of renovation.

Price

It was something I was particularly pleased with. Assuming I was spending around £ 10 on the amount of food I paid for, I was delighted to learn that the overall cost of the meal was only £ 7.20.

Since we’re in London and you’re ordering a takeout, there aren’t too many places around that can give you that amount of food for so little money.

Food review

Okay, now for the exciting part.

I must say that when I opened my food, I was satisfied with its general appearance. As you can see in the photo below, nothing was out of the ordinary with the food, which is surely all you can ask for at the region’s worst alleged restaurant.

It looks pretty good, doesn’t it?

My first bite was interesting. When I tried the rice, I was quite worried when I felt a crunch between my teeth, and I realized that there was an eggshell in my egg fried rice.

For the lucky ones who have never eaten an eggshell: the feeling is not very pleasant.

Fortunately, it was the last time I tasted the eggshell, and overall the quality of the rice was good.

The beef with green pepper in a black bean sauce was actually quite tasty. Make no mistake, this is far from the highest quality Chinese dish I have ever had, but it was certainly not the worst.

The beef was generally a little rubbery, and although it claimed to be “hot”, it had only the slightest kick.

On the chicken balls. Personally, I don’t think I’ve ever been really disappointed with the chicken dumplings and the sweet and sour sauce – and I wasn’t with that.

It seems simple to get it right, and even though they tasted a little more mushy than usual, I had few complaints considering the price.

General summary

Overall, the quality of food was probably around 4 or 5 out of 10, which is actually better than I expected.

It was a bit bland, but I had no problem swallowing it.

For those considering trying it, I wouldn’t tell you to stay away from oysters – just understand that you won’t get top quality stuff.

However, if you want a decent portion of food on a shoestring, I would certainly encourage you to try it.

