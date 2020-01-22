“We can all # Do1Thing to fight the climate change crisis” – Andy Worden

Let’s be honest, the vast majority of us don’t want to be preached about being more environmentally friendly.

None of us is perfect and if friends, family, famous activists or politicians try to dictate how you behave, many of us will simply go into stubborn fashion and do the exact opposite of it. we are told to do.

But we are also smart enough to know that if we are to fight climate change, we must all do our part. And probably all of them are doing a little more than what we are doing right now.

Our # Do1Thing campaign where we suggest to our readers – you guessed it – to do one thing to fight climate change, I like it because it recognizes that we are not all going to be the answer on our street to Greta Thunberg.

We can’t all be Greta Thunberg – but we can do our own part

(Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images)

How we can all # Do1Thing

I will be honest – there are some things that I will not give up.

I love going on vacation and discovering new countries and if I said I was going to give up flying, that would be a big stinking lie.

And I will never have the desire or the will to become a vegan.

But I am aware that there are many things that I should and can do.

It always irritates me when I see garbage falling on the street.

Sometimes if I see a bin nearby, I pick it up.

I could do it more often. And even if I don’t see a bin. I will meet one soon enough.

For years I have been pretty good at recycling.

Since I was in Thailand and I visited one of these beaches which you have read on the Internet on a list of the supposedly most beautiful beaches in the world and that I saw it ruined by a huge layer of litter rejected by the sea, I was a little obsessive actually.

Each Quality Street package at Christmas must be put in the recycling bin.

So if I can be as good with recycling, I can be better at all kinds of other things.

I like a hot shower. But I don’t have to wallow as long as I do.

I would always like a steak (rare medium of course) but I can easily spend at least one day a week without eating meat.

Sending emails is a key part of my job.

But I certainly don’t need to send so many thank you emails in one word, in this very British sense that you can never be too polite.

They said “no problem” after saying “thank you” so I better respond with “good weekend”.

Let’s just leave three emails earlier.

These are not great things.

But that’s the goal of # Do1Thing. And these are my little promises.

Check your carbon footprint below:

I know more than one – but even one is just the beginning.

Here at MyLondon, we want to encourage everyone to “do something” and make a change.

Millions of people read the stories on our website every month, so if only a small percentage of our readers are engaged, we can make a big, big change.

We have a fantastic list of 50 ideas that you can consider if you want to # Do1Thing and make a change.

I’m not going to preach – I promise! But if you want to do something simple, read them and think about what you can change in your life to help the environment.

If we all do # Do1Thing, we can make a big difference.

.