“We can beat this thing”

Durant Duran bassist John Taylor said he was recovering from a coronavirus scan.

The musician told fans on Facebook overnight that he had contracted the virus about three weeks ago and is now recovering at home.

He wrote on the group’s official Facebook page: “Sincerely, after thinking about it, I decided to share with you what I experienced with the Corona virus nearly three weeks ago.

“I may be a particularly reliable 59-year-old man – I like to think that I – or have been blessed to have received only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would call ‘turbocharged flu’,” it came out of that feeling – although admittedly, I’m not against quarantine, because it gave me a chance to recover. “

Written by Duran Duran, Sunday 5 April 2020

He went on to say, “In response to the tremendous amount of fear caused by the pandemic, some are fully justified, and my heart goes out to anyone who has dealt with real loss and pain. But I want to inform you that it’s not always the killer, and we we can and will win this case. “

This comes after Rio began working on their 15th album last year, initially coming out in the spring of 2020. It remains to be seen whether the coronavirus crisis will postpone the planned release date.

They are currently scheduled to play in July at BST Hyde Park, one of the few festivals that has yet to announce a suspension or cancellation as a result of the coronavirus.