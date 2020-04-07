Not to mention the governor, but some of his MTA contractors are still working here in Brooklyn. I have been cursing them by my window for a whole year more when they slipped my way and never seemed to succeed. But now they feel like my last connection to the normalcy that I know is gone.

Really, they had to stop. I don’t see how this is as important as working. But I can’t help feeling overwhelmed every morning they start to break up. I uttered the words aloud through the closed window when I saw them holding hands, although last week 10 of them stood firm in the morning session; big dudes with hard hats, reflective vests, and pushed with gear, looking like they were about to start aerobics class.

For months I complained about them. Now I’m worried. I think about what they do when they get home; are they protecting themselves and their families? I have gone from being conscious of their anger to acknowledging a life of their own that is just as important to them as it is to me.

This conflict of knowledge and recognition has always been central to New York life, by this I mean we know we are all on one another, but to protect our own we ourselves do not acknowledge that we are alone. To the point of being outside, that’s not good. In many parts of the United States, people are so happy that they can smile at strangers and say, “Hello!” They don’t understand that because of where we live, New Yorkers can’t afford to see one another. But there are times when we get to know one another, which makes it all the more rewarding, like when it’s a shower and the family can find a place to stay together in the world, or sassy deli guy without any criticism of the customer who shows up laughing. We loved that time.

So now we are, stuck in our apartment with our experienced meter certification company out of whack. We are forced to spend every day thinking about how and what the other 8 million New Yorkers are doing. We have shifted from a comprehensive understanding to a universal recognition of the number of deaths and how we may be affected by each other, often confused by the spread of disease. or use a ventilator at the end.

We are still forced to acknowledge our dependence and differences. Free agents who can work from home can live with their jobs, family, and Netflix money. As a writer with a bond, my cycle of being is just overwhelming, gut-wrenching, terrifying to my family, and not wanting to be everyday, but remembering that long As much as I and my loved ones are not sick, then I can feel okay. If one of our patients is sick, that change will change quickly. But for many people, most of them working in health care or in the working class, they have already crossed paths across the battlefield.

This became very depressing as I cycled 12 miles from Brooklyn to Manhattan to shop for my mother. I was one of the few white men on his Whole Foods, where more than two-thirds of the buyers were employees – almost all African or Hispanic. message – write online order. As the protective gloves made sense to me, I was overwhelmed when he touched his face. The second time he did, I slowly said, “You touch your face.” He glanced at me and replied, “But I’m wearing gloves,” as if that would only protect us. Grocers are true to war, but they cannot expect the sympathy of soldiers.

