We can look at these BTS Friends pictures all day

Although there were many other really fun sitcoms in the 90s and early 00s, Friends was the one who managed to check all the boxes. The creators and authors knew exactly what they were doing when they cast their 6 main characters. Of course, they developed every character perfectly, but what’s more is how the actors and actresses played them. The chemistry shared by all 6 friends is exactly what keeps coming back!

Today we have prepared a treat for every Friends fan. We picked 15 absolutely gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures that we’re totally obsessed with, and we’ve put them all together so everyone can enjoy them! While we will never know exactly what it was like these guys were the biggest television stars of the decades, these photos give us a glimpse of the whole action!

15 Phoebe and Chandler shouldn’t be main characters

via www.tbs.com

As hard as it was to imagine when the show started, the authors didn’t want Phoebe and Chandler to be the main characters. The show was supposed to follow the other 4, while these 2 only showed up laughing from time to time. Fortunately, they all loved the same!

14 The couch of laughter

via yahoo.com

We can only imagine how many authentic laughs must have been shared around this famous sofa. While many of our favorite scenes actually happened right there, we have to guess that the Central Perk was even more fun antics behind the scenes than on TV.

13 How are you?

via www.imdb.com

Joey was easily one of the best characters on the show. His personal dramas never lasted long, he was always good for a laugh and let’s face it, his relationship with Chandler was the best of the bunch. That being said, things could have been very different if he had ended up with Monica as the creators had originally planned.

12 Rachel & Baby Emma

via www.tvandmovienews.com

2020 is a pretty big year for Baby Emma. As fans will remember, in the episode “The One With The Cake” the gang recorded messages for Emma to watch on her 18th birthday. Chandler famously said, “Hello Emma. It’s 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Emma’s actress recently confirmed on social media that it is indeed an excellent nap.

11 Shenanigans on the set

via friends.fandom.com

Even though the hours were probably long and the press was undoubtedly a nightmare, we are sure that these guys managed to find fun whenever they could while shooting this epic television show. In this particular setting, it looks like Chandler is preparing to audition I Dream of Jeannie.

10 Who thinks they are on a break?

via atresmedia.com

It’s almost impossible to see a relapse picture like this and not think about the early seasons when everything was fine between the two. Let’s come back to this great prom video for a moment before the girl from the copy shop got involved and before Ross got married … again. Those were the best days.

9 Joey doesn’t share food!

via productplacementblog.com

Talk about a spread! If there had ever been a dinner party that we could have attended, it would surely have been, right? These 6 look like they couldn’t be happier about their party or company. Even Joey doesn’t look so nervous when she has to share these fries …

8 Tell us the joke!

via www.clarin.com

We can only guess what these two might have laughed about at the moment. Since they have a script in hand and we know that they really only ever had a few storylines together, our guess is that they are preparing for the episode where Chandler gets a glimpse of Rachel in the buff!

See also: 17 things we just learned about Jennifer Aniston’s time with friends

7 Meet the Gellers!

via twitter.com

Each main character had their share of family moments on the show, but the Gellers were undoubtedly the family we saw the most in the 10 seasons. Maybe it was because Monica and Ross were siblings, or just how much we all loved Jack and Judy Geller.

6 Could you be cuter?

via www.pinterest.com

We are totally obsessed with this picture. Joey and Phoebe were clearly as adorable from the camera as they were on the show. Many fans have argued that they should have ended up together, but we can’t just forget how perfect Phoebe and Mike were. We think these two are perfect as besties!

5 bridal beauties

via 29secrets.com

The episode in which all the girls appeared in wedding dresses was just too perfect for words. We always knew that Monica was a little crazy, but when Phoebe and Rachel decided to dress in their wedding dresses, it became clear why the three should be girlfriends.

See also: Ranking list The 20 best (and worst) celebrity cameos from friends

Don’t forget 4 stretching exercises!

via www.quora.com

What do you do when a camera is pointed at you and your friends? Well, raise my leg impressively and wait for my friends to catch it, of course! While Phoebe is a little too focused on keeping Rachel balanced here, we have to love Chandler’s incredibly confident expression.

3 The one with Rachel’s mother

via www.imdb.com

We may not have seen Rachel’s mother as often as Ross and Monica, but whenever she showed up we lived for it! In fact, the entire green clan was pretty entertaining. Who could ever forget Christina Applegate or Reese Witherspoon as Rachel’s sisters? We love the Green Girls!

See also: 20 TV shows you have to see if you love friends

2 friends to the end

via youtube.com

Doesn’t this picture just melt your heart behind the scenes? We can almost feel the love that these two great women share. What makes this type of picture even more magical is the knowledge that these women have stayed close together since the end of the series. This bond is for life, so much is obvious!

1 Everyone loves Joey!

via www.reddit.com

Indeed, it is quite difficult not to love Joey Tribbiani. Although his spin-off was a TV wreck, he was such a popular character in Friends’ 10 seasons that most fans only forgot that the spin-off ever took place. The way these three look at each other is EVERYTHING!

Next Topic: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About Making Friends

Next

We totally forgot that these actors are guests in Grey’s Anatomy!

