[“We can not wait to see you again”: Father of missing ten-year-previous hoping for secure return]

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A 10-year-aged is continue to missing in Richland County immediately after not returning to her father in early February.

Just 10 times just after finding complete custody of his daughter, Mansoor Watson introduced her to The South of The Border in Dillon to satisfy her mom, 41-calendar year-previous Tynesha Brooks.

Amirah was supposed to be remaining with Brooks in Richland County for the weekend, but on February 2nd when Brooks was meant to fall her back again off she in no way confirmed.

“I despatched out many textual content messages,a number of mobile phone phone calls, I waited an hour,” Mansoor explained.

He called deputies who at some point set out a warrant for Brooks arrest.

I have not received a text message declaring that she’s ok,” Mansoor stated.

Considering the fact that the January 31st, Mansoor has not heard from Amirah or her mother. Mansoor says the hardest component is not knowing.

“To have a warrant for your arrest and your daughter on a lacking people listing you are just out there,” Mansoor reported.

Mansoor says his daughter is on treatment, and has been missing faculty. He gushed above her appreciate for new music and currently being with her sister.

“She can definitely dance,” Mansoor reported. “This is her struggle buddy right below. They do everything together.”

Mansoor mentioned what he desires now extra than at any time is his little one woman again property safe and sound.

“We can not wait around to see you yet again to hold you,” Mansoor stated. “We’re in this article.”

Deputies say they are continuing to examine the mother and daughter’s disappearance.