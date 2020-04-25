We cannot call him the king of hearts without a reason

If there is one artist who has broken the big stereotype in Bollywood, it must be Shah Rukh Khan. Even today, when popular TV actors are struggling to make a successful transition on the big screen, SRK had done ‘unimaginable’ almost three decades ago. After appearing in popular television shows like Fauji, which followed the training of Indian Army Commando Regiment, Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah Circus, Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood from the 1992 to 1992 action romantic drama Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan Career Review – Footprint Track: We can’t call him King of Hearts for no reason.

With the stars of Time Shi Kapoor and Divya Bharati’s reign, SRK’s rich brat-responsible hubby avatar was much loved and the film became the second highest grossing film of the year after the beta of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Although it has some follow-up actions in which Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, Raja Uncle and Maya Memsab did not meet the expectations, and that is King Khan again challenged the rules. In 199 leading in, Shah Rukh played the role of an anti-hero in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Baazigar and an obsessive lover in Yash Chopra’s romantic-thriller Dar. Both proved to be box-office successes, and the former won SRK its first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Allegedly, his role in Baazigar was earlier offered to Salman Khan and film director Rajkumar Kohli’s son and former Bigg Boss contestant Arman Kohli, but he turned it down as the part is negative.

While Shah Rukh was working to make a name for himself in the film industry, 1995 1995. Millstone proved to be the year for his career. With seven releases in his kitty, he started the year with the successful Karan Arjun, and then there were a few dads in Guddu, Jamana Deewana and O Darling! This is India !, but the iconic love story of all time, Dilwale Dulhaniya will take you. Marking Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut, it featured SRK and Kajol in the lead and was the biggest grocer of the year. In fact, the film was so popular that it still plays at the Maratha Temple in Mumbai for a relative audience’s morning show. It would not be wrong to say that Shah Rukh’s journey to superstardom started from here.

In 1996 1996, when he made some bad choices with English Babu Desi Mem and Chahat, 1 1997 1997 again Yash Chopra’s heart is crazy for him and Subhash Ghai had a good year with Pardes. The East is still remembered for its modern choreography and Shyamak Dabur was also awarded the National Award for Best Choreographer.

So 1 1998 1998. In, something happens which is the beginning of the successful future collaboration of actor and director Karan Johar. Leading Shah Rukh’s Imnami Rahul’s brand, the film is known as the chemistry of SRK and Kajol, Tina, the senatelizing avatar of Rani Mukherjee, the friendship band and SRK’s famous ‘Cool’ pendant. This is a film made for thousands of years.

Two years later, Shah Rukh worked in filmmaking with his close aide Aziz Mirza’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Co-starring Juhi Chawla, the film is a favorite of TV viewers today but later failed to make an impression at the box office. That same year, he also starred in Josh and Mohabbatin, which was later accepted by audiences, especially the last one co-starring Amitabh Bachchan with six young actors. The love-hate relationship between Bachchan and Khan is the main attraction of the film.

SRK happily ever captivated the audience with Gham and Devdas but they are not part of the dodge like One 2 and his home production is not Ashok the Great. He tasted his first success as a producer in 2003 with Charlotte, which is the sixth highest grossing film of the year, and another hot black in the same year. The title song of the film is still buzzing among the audience due to Javed Akhtar’s evergreen song, Sonu Nigam’s voice and music by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Then in 2004, while Main Hoon Na and Veer Zara gave him commercial success, Ashutosh Gowariker Swades who saw him playing the role of a NASA employee and gave him critical praise. 200, 0 ‘and’ 08 ‘never say goodbye to him, give him success in Don, Don: The Chase begins again, Chuck Dee! India, Om Shanti Om and Rab became a couple. It was really the time when Shah Rukh changed genres; Great script j juggling and made some brave choices.

Since 2010, Shah Rukh Khan has started appearing in a few films and many have continued to do so at the box office like My Name Is Khan, Dawn 2: The Chase Continues and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone, Cash Registers , Literally. Its follow-up New Year and Diwali did well, but her fans began to expect more from the superstar. While the audience didn’t really like Rice, Shah Rukh’s fans, when Harry Met Sejal and Zero (201) failed to create the desired effect.

Since then, his fans have been waiting for a blockbuster comeback for SRK. As the alleged actor is taking to self-examining his mistakes this time around, we’re pretty sure the superstar will always reappear as Phoenix to capture everyone’s heart. Don’t we call him ‘King of Hearts’ for the right thing? Rumor has it that he is said to be next to Prince Hirani and South director Attlee, though it is not yet known which film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited comeback. But let us tell you, we can’t wait to see King Khan on the big screen again.

What about you Let us know in the comments section below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.