Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an Obamacare architect and special advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization, told The Last Word of MSNBC that the United States cannot return to normal until a vaccine is available. against Chinese coronavirus, which he speculated could be anywhere from 12-18 months.

A transcript is as follows:

DR. EZEKIEL EMANUEL: No one is immune to the COVID-19 virus. It threatens us all. But while we are all experiencing the same pandemic, we do not live the same way. The first dividing line is if you or someone you love has become ill. Many Americans have yet to see firsthand how devastating a positive test can be. Another dividing line is if you have a workplace that allows you to stay home, working while packing for childcare and video chat.

60 Million Americans are still out there, instead working hard to get the rest of us to work. You keep the electricity flowing and the internet works, food and groceries. You are putting your health on the line to ensure that the rest of us live as normal as possible. And then there are tens of millions of Americans who have lost jobs or businesses or fear they are ready. Your anxiety about the virus is accompanied by worry about having a salary, mortgage coverage, keeping your lights on, and buying food.

Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normal until we find an effective vaccine or medication. I know this is terrible news. How are people supposed to find work if this continues in some form for a year and a half? Is it worth all the financial pain to try to stop COVID-19? The truth is that we have no choice. If we prematurely end physical distance and other measures to keep it at bay, deaths could be as high as hundreds, if not a million. We cannot return to normal until there is a vaccine. Conferences, concerts, sporting events, religious services, dinner at a restaurant, none of this will resume until we find a vaccine, treatment or cure.