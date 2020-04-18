We can’t see his aggression in the modern game: Inzamam-ul-Haq names iconic bat, talks about his passion – cricket

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the aggression possessed by West Viels maestro Sir Vivian Richards remains unrivaled today, despite high-profile encounters and the advent of the T20 format of the modern era.

“I used to hang out with the legendary Cheese Vivian Richards. He approached me and asked me if I wanted to check who could hit the Big Six between us. I smiled and said for sure. I thought he was a retired player and I was pretty young at the time. while I had faith in myself, ”Inzamam said in a YouTube video.

“He first hit him at six, which landed in a parking lot outside the country. Then I hit six, which went above the locker room and went beyond Richard’s six. , we’re still playing, “he added.

“In the third, Viv Richards hit a six that went above the locker room and into the house behind. He didn’t just hit him. He hit three massive sixes at nearby houses. He was just that kind of player. At that level, he played after retirement. He was. such a great player. I think the players will learn so much because he mentors the Quetta Gladiators team, “the former Pakistani captain added.

Inzamam also claimed that the aggression visited by Viv Richards remains unmatched to this day and that there are no machine guns to counter it.

“I cannot see aggression, like that of Viv Richards, in the modern game despite its high achievements today. The passion was simply too high. The real essence of cricket is aggression. People enjoy watching cricket because of aggression,” he concluded.

