We celebrate these black women who hold their Poppin waves! – Up News info

From extensions to natural hair, the way a black woman wears her crown, tells the story of a million stories, especially when she decides to shake a blur that is penetrated by deep waves.

Black History Month cannot be celebrated without acknowledging the multidimensional aspect of black women. Through our femininity we can explore our freedom while resting in our duality.

The history of the black woman and our style is very complicated and detailed. We started to see more different hairstyles in the 1920s. Starting with the follow-up styles from flapper to fake locs, we are more than 100 years old from transformation and evolution that collided with Hip Hop.

In the eighties, the Hip Hop culture brought the black style to a higher level. With leather bombers, tracksuits and women with short haircuts, the fades were taken to the next level and the women followed the example. However, it was the popularity of the durag that first created the trend of the waves. It is said that the accessory became the mainstream in 1979.

Led by William J. Dowdy with “So Many Waves,” according to the New York Times, they were used to hold the hair in place. Therefore, creating waves after it was deleted. The hair accessory, originally called “mooring,” was like a black woman’s headscarf.

Even many women who choose to leave the waves but still use fading, there is still freedom. With icons such as Grace Jones shaking her blur and still possessing her femininity, she inspired many women to do the same.

In an interview with Mail Online in 2008, Jones stated:

“I am changing the roles in life. I live like that. I’m getting feminine. I’m becoming male, I’m actually both. I think the masculine side is a bit stronger in me, and I sometimes have to dim it. I’m not like a normal woman. That’s for sure. “

The essence of a black woman is not one-dimensional and cannot be forced into a box. Some will say that fading is a bit masculine, and while that may be true, the femininity of a black woman makes her perfect.

So, if you see women rocking, using them for a long time, and using the hashtag #WaveCheck, remember that you respect their freedom and express their femininity, while at the same time being magical.

