We checked if it was faster to walk or drive between Leicester Square and Covent Garden London Underground stations

There are a number of London Underground stops around London that seem slightly unnecessary, at least for being on the same line.

We’ve all seen someone go up to Embankment only to go down to Charing Cross and wonder what’s wrong, and one of the most hotly discussed Tube vs Walk spots is between Leicester Square and Covent Garden.

You can practically see one station from another, so it is surely faster to walk. Again, it’s a stop on the Piccadilly line – so if you’re already underground, it must make sense to take the tube.

MyLondon journalists Lucy Skoulding and Ellie McKinnell have decided to race between the two stations for an answer once and for all – and the results may surprise you.

Lucy navigated tourists while Ellie took the subway

(Image: Lucy Skoulding)

Ellie – in the tube

We started the barrier race, so the race would be as if the person had arrived at the metro station and decided to take the metro rather than walk.

I hit the escalators and climbed onto the platform – only a minute’s wait until the next train. This is something that will obviously make a difference in the speed of your journey – if it’s a five-minute wait, you’ve certainly already lost.

I felt a little silly sitting on the Tube for a few minutes, fearing that everyone would judge me, but it was certainly quick.

Read more

Related Articles

On the way down, I managed to climb straight into the Covent Garden elevator (I couldn’t take those stairs) and returned to the gates.

The trip – from barrier to barrier – had lasted five minutes 43 seconds, more than I expected, and I feared I would have lost the race.

In other news, Covent Garden is a very pretty resort

(Image: Lucy Skoulding)

I guess it’s the classic draw – do you want to be as fast as you can, with every second of count, or would you rather not have to walk? Maybe your feet hurt or you can’t walk very well, or maybe it’s raining outside and you prefer to stay dry.

In addition, our run took us from the ground – if you had arrived in Leicester Square on the Northern Line, it would probably be quicker to climb into a tube that had just entered the platform rather than leaving the station.

Now for the big reveal – how long did the walk last?

Read more

Related Articles

Lucy – walk

After spending quite a bit of time in the West End and remembering that the stations of Leicester Square and Covent Garden are close enough, I was quietly confident that the walk would go well.

I started my stopwatch right outside one of the entrances to Leicester Square station, as if I had stopped to decide if walking or taking the tube was better.

Because there are several entrances to the station, I started at junction 4 of Cranbourne Street. The current Leicester Square, with the Odéon cinema and M&M World, was behind me.

Leicester Square station is almost visible from Covent Garden

(Image: Lucy Skoulding)

When I started my stopwatch, I started walking towards Covent Garden station, unable to see very far, because there was a big bend.

I arrived at my first obstacle: a traffic light. This meant that I had to stop for about 15 seconds before I could cross the road. I am not as brave (or stupid) as these people who cross the roads hoping that no car will arrive.

Crossing the road, I went around the corner and it was already in my line of sight. The cockade of Covent Garden tube station.

After about a minute of walking and a lot of tourist dodging, I had already reached the entrance to the station.

I had walked at a normal pace (at least for a Londoner) and it had taken me a total of three minutes and eight seconds.

Read more

Related Articles

conclusions

We have now proven that getting on the tube to make a short stop between Leicester Square and Covent Garden takes almost double the time it takes to simply travel that distance.

The walk is on a straight road on which it is impossible to get lost, unless you are distracted by the shops and you get lost in clothes rails.

Because Ellie had to go through the barriers of the Tube, get down on the platform, wait for a train and then climb above the ground on the other side, it takes much longer.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Plus, it’s a lot more effort and it costs you money.

Walking, on the other hand, costs you absolutely nothing unless the stores tempt you.

Do you have another racing idea on Tube? Send an email to lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com or ellie.mckinnell@reachplc.com

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

.