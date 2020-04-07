We choose the actors who support Kate McKinnon

From top to bottom of the clock: Joe Exotic and John Finlay (Screenshot: Tiger King / Netflix); Charlie Hunnam (Photo: Thos Robinson / Getty); Jeff Lowe (Screenshot: Tiger King / Netflix); Walton Goggins (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty); Ansel Elgort (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty); Travis Maldonado and Joe Exotic (Screenshot: Tiger King / Netflix); Will Farrell (Photo: Leopoldo Smith / Getty); Doc Antle (Screenshot: Tiger King / (Netflix)

According to Deadline, the limited series Joe Exotic, based on the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast, has been running for months. Now that the documentary version of that tale has taken on Netflix, as well as home-based viewers, there has been growing interest in sounding fictional versions of Tiger King’s main characters. Kate McKinnon is already arguing on Twitter with Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin (“Hello, we can’t wait for all of you cats and kittens to cool down”) and Dax Shepard and Edward Norton. Joe Exotic himself said that they should play the role of plum. Yesterday, Rob Loue and Ryan Murphy announced that they have created their own version of the “crazy” story.

What about those little characters like Joe Exotic’s various wives and the current husband of the President, who resembles the missing second husband? We humbly present our low-level Tiger King casting offers.

