“We could and should have done more to stop the Grenfell tragedy,” says counsel.

The head of the council, owner of the Grenfell Tower, said he could and should have done more to avert the tragedy that claimed the lives of 72 residents two years ago.

Councilor Elizabeth Campbell made sincere comments at a plenary council meeting just days before the reopening of the Grenfell Inquiry and is examining the role of the council leading to the disaster.

She said Kensington and Chelsea’s board will detail its failures in controlling the building when the investigation into what has gone so bad resumes.

Elizabeth Campbell, who took over as head of Kensington and Chelsea after the fire, said her lawyer was “going to highlight our own building control flaws.”

She said, “This council could and should have done more to prevent this from happening.”

This comes after Martin Moore-Bick, who chairs the Grenfell inquiry, said that the building rules for the 24-story tower failed after it was covered with a flammable coating as part of the renovation that was completed in 2016, just one year before the fire.

Councilor Campbell said, “This is honesty. It’s about being clear and sincere. “

His comments came at the first plenary meeting of the council after the release of the Grenfell Phase 1 report. He looked at what happened the night of the disaster.

The second part of the investigation begins Monday, January 27. He will also investigate the role played by the council and the tenant management organization of Kensington and Chelsea who looked after thousands of council properties in the borough.

Campbell said “it will be an extremely difficult time” for the community, council staff and councilors.

The board did not discuss the findings of the investigation at its meeting (January 22). The meeting began with a 72-second silence – as has been customary since the disaster.

Campbell said resuming the investigation will be “the most difficult” for grievers and survivors who will hear “often slow and painful details” leading to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 72 people.

She said the council has taken steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

These include a new fire safety team, a program to replace fire doors, a restructuring of the building control department and a review of each department. It also reviewed its emergency and emergency planning and response.

“Just as we adopted the recommendations from phase one and started working on them the day of their announcement, we will act quickly and ensure that this council takes the lead as we go,” said Ms. Campbell.

North Kensington resident and activist Melanie Wolfe described Grenfell’s mental and emotional toll and its consequences.

“Our children in North Kensington saw their friends die of fire and had to go back to school.

“The response to the fire, I’m really sorry to say that it was so bad to be beyond belief, it was absolutely awful.”

She added: “We want the truth, we absolutely ask everyone to do their best and look in their souls because what we live with is hideous.”

“Please understand the trauma, the heartache and all the lives that were shattered because of it.”

And Ms. Campbell said at the meeting – which included many who witnessed the fire – that it had a “profound” impact on the board.

“I fully understand that many of the changes we have made will be judged too little and too late. But I think we should all continue to learn from the Grenfell tragedy and think about how it will shape what we will do for years and decades to come, “she said.

Labor opposition leader Pat Mason said, “We need to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I don’t want to hear any more lessons, I want you to make changes.”

He said nothing has really changed in government regulations, with 1,500 buildings with “Grenfell-style cladding”.

“This investigation will be punishing,” he added.

He explained how the safety concerns raised by residents of the Grenfell Action Group were ignored.

And he said, “We have all failed in local government.

“We have to change things for good.”

He said residents were not listened to and said they will “go through hell” for the next two and a half years while the investigation and the police investigation continue.

“They are already exhausted beyond the meaning of exhaustion,” he said.

“We can no longer send families to the country elsewhere in the country through this disaster and a disaster like this can happen anywhere else in the country if we do not persuade the government to really take our recommendations, to really reform the way our buildings are constructed.

“As a country, we really have to change things and not just say that we are going to change.”

