“We could have been dead,” the shooting of Brigham and Women’s in the hospital community is shooting

The usual pressure on Friday mornings of patients and doctors who flowed in and out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital screamed to stop after the police collided with a suspect and everyone was trapped.

A woman who claimed to hear gunshots said that “there was a lot of curses, a lot of foul language, and before you knew it, the police came.”

Tammy Tene told Channel 25 News that she was just outside her house when she saw the shooter at the intersection of Fenwood and Vining Street.

“The police yelled at everyone:” go down, go down “to take cover,” Tene said. “It’s a really scary situation, we could have been dead.”

Evidence distributed on the sidewalk included weapon housings, clips, baseball caps, a watch, sunglasses, medical gloves, and a red pitcher.

Five years ago a shooting at Brigham claimed the life of heart surgeon Dr. Michael Davidson, who was shot by the son of a patient. The motif of the shooter behind Friday’s shooting is still unknown.

Michael Laport of Worcester was on the first floor of the hospital, just 100 meters away from the shooting, where he waited for his son to go to court.

“Everyone had to leave the waiting room. Everyone. They have placed us in an enclosed area, “Laport said, adding that his son had to complete the procedure an hour late.

“They just told us that we have to go fast,” Laport said. He said he was stuck at the Brigham all afternoon because he couldn’t get his car out of the valet.