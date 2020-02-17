[‘we-could-have-scored-ten,’-states-neuer-as-bayern-munich-regain-best-place]

Bayern Munich players rejoice in front of their lovers immediately after the match at Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne February 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 17 — Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer insisted the defending champions should really have scored much more, despite a 4-one absent acquire at Cologne sweeping them back to the top rated of the Bundesliga yesterday.

Immediately after RB Leipzig held prime place for 24 hrs with a 3- house get in opposition to Werder Bremen on Saturday, Bayern raced into a 3- direct soon after just 12 minutes in Cologne.

“We could have scored up to ten objectives,” stated Neuer, evidently irritated by the to start with-50 % probabilities Bayern wasted. “In any situation, there was much more to it than four-one.”

Serge Gnabry scored two times, while Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman also netted as Mark Uth, on financial loan from Schalke, scored Cologne’s consolation objective.

Nonetheless, Bayern, who have now received seven and drawn 1 of their previous eight league game titles, rode their luck in the second-half, but went unpunished even with dropping the tempo.

“If only one of all those prospects had absent in….” rued Cologne standard manager Horst Heldt soon after his strikers Jhon Cordoba and Anthony Modeste wasted very clear probabilities.

Forward Thomas Mueller, who was remarkable with helps for Lewandowski and Coman, agreed that Bayern designed lifetime hard for by themselves.

‘Too comfortable’ –

“When the guide is also large, we tend to make ourselves way too relaxed. Then the opponents will come again at us,” said Mueller.

“It’s human, but then we come to feel as well secure, as well snug.

“We know we can’t enable ourselves to do that, especially in the Champions League.”

Bayern encounter Chelsea in the Champions League very last 16, initial leg tie on February 25 with the return on March 18.

With just three minutes absent in Cologne, Lewandowski claimed his 23rd league target when Mueller’s move set him in guiding the defence.

Lewandowski then found Mueller, whose pass set up Coman to conquer Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn for two- immediately after five minutes.

Gnabry created it 3- when his shot hit the bottom corner on just 12 minutes to stun the residence crowd.

Nevertheless, Bayern lost their way somewhat as Gnabry fired huge, midfielder Joshua Kimmich strike the article and Mueller went near to hold it 3- at half-time.

It was a different story in the second-fifty percent when Cologne went for broke and Cordoba could have claimed a hat-trick.

The Colombian forward had two targets dominated out in fast succession — initially by the VAR, then the offside flag went up.

Marginally against the operate of perform, Gnabry grabbed his next intention — his 12th for Bayern this period — with a breathtaking effort and hard work.

The former Arsenal winger conquer a few defenders and curled his shot into the top corner on 66 minutes with a fantastic end.

Uth pulled a intention back for Cologne on 70 minutes as the hosts completed the much better.

Cordoba slammed his fist into the turf in irritation after keeping off defender David Alaba only for Neuer to preserve his shot in 78 minutes.

French striker Modeste then replaced Cordoba, but squandered two late possibilities.

The final result leaves Bayern a level ahead of Leipzig, whilst Dortmund, who thrashed Frankfurt 4- on Friday, sit 3rd and 4 details back again.

Schalke keep on being sixth soon after having a stage in yesterday evening’s goalless attract at Mainz, who sit 1 put and 5 details about the relegation destinations. — AFP