‘We could not imagine it’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright reveals bizarre put exactly where he initially fulfilled ex-strike partner Dennis Bergkamp

They say opposites attract and that was especially the scenario in regards to Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright.

One particular was a footballing genius who hardly ever misplaced his great and the other was an individual who wore his coronary heart on his sleeve and prone to an occasional tantrum.

Getty Pictures – Getty

Dennis Bergkamp (center) and Ian Wright (proper) tore Leading League defenders aside

Bergkamp and Wright terrified defences up and down the region during their a few-yr stint with each other at Arsenal, scoring a combined total of 101 aims.

And it all started out with an unplanned meet-up at a petrol station. So what specifically occurred the first time the pair met?

Bergkamp experienced just finalised a £7.5million go to Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995, when he came across a incredibly emotive (let us say) Wright, who to begin with experienced no plan who the former was.

THE PAIR’S To start with Assembly

Wright: Do you know how we achieved? We fulfilled at a petrol station, man.

Bergkamp: It was so strange, due to the fact it was nowhere in the vicinity of the Arsenal teaching ground. It was on the other side of London on the M25.

IW: This automobile is in the way. This massive BMW is in the way and the petrol tank is on the mistaken aspect. So the initially issue I imagine is ‘who’s this foreign geezer placing petrol in the erroneous put?’ I could not imagine it.

DB: So there ended up a large amount of issues likely on in that automobile. He was speaking to his spouse and he acquired out of the car… and you know how he can be.

IW: And I go like this ‘Dennis Bergkamp!’ and he claims ‘Ian Wright!’ and we could not feel it.

DB: That was the second I’d just signed. I was just coming again from London where by I signed the contract, so that was my first meeting with Ian.

IW: I was like ‘Wow! I can’t believe that it, person! Wow!’ I was essentially doing that in the motor vehicle!”

Useless to say Wright wasn’t in the friendliest of moods soon after coming deal with-to-experience with Bergkamp for the initial time – just before realising who specifically he was!

As they say the rest is background, with the pair even now fantastic close friends to this working day. There was a heart-warming trade amongst them when Wright frequented Bergkamp’s house in Holland past October to file an in-depth interview with his previous roommate for his YouTube channel.

On being reunited with Bergkamp, Wright said: “I really feel like I want to cry, male. Dennis Bergkamp, females and gents.”

The mutual regard involving the pair has been apparent for all to see more than the years.

That petrol station rant from Ian turned out remaining the catalyst of a blossoming friendship and a single of the most formidable strike forces in Premier League history. Charming things.