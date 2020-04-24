“We Do It For Our Responsibilities”: Why AOC Fails to Obtain Pelosi’s Telephone for Emergency Payments

The Democratic and Republican leadership in Congress spent the past two weeks engaging in a debate and much less debating the emergency protection bill to address the issue of immunization. coronavirus, Congresswoman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez out to be the most vocal critic of the rules in Congress. While acknowledging that the Democrats managed to win some of the nearly $ 500 billion in law – which includes funding for hospitals, small businesses, and diagnoses – Ocasio-Cortez put it Band-Aid for shooting.

“We are giving up our responsibility. We have not been able to do this for a month and thousands of people have died…. Every time we pay a bill, we hear that the real solution is to come in the bill and the bill plus the bill, ”the chief economist said in an interview. with MSNBC on Tuesday night, hours after the bill passed the Priesthood. “Sometimes, we have to raise our hands and say, ‘When is the resolution coming?’ Because two months of renting will be over before we get really excited. “

According to death records in the city of Ocasio-Cortez, which has expanded to parts of Queens and the Bronx that were bombed by COVID-19 with tens of thousands of people complaining about the law are allowed. But it also intervenes in the wake of the protests that led to its election victory and the current national election: Public pressure is more important than individual elections. With few exceptions, most of the advancements in Congress have adopted the bill, holding their fire and staying in line, affecting the level at which COVID-19 has been impacted. substantially independent of democracy.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is requesting the approval as a win. The “Democrats turn this emergency around on disgruntled Republican plans that have left hospital and health and future workers and nothing to help the rescue.” of the smallest businesses on Main Street, “With $ 380 billion for small businesses – including under-funded businesses, $ 75 billion for hospitals and $ 25 billion for diagnostics, the law is even stronger Mitch McConnell‘S start-up costs of $ 250 billion for small businesses for Jobs Protection, which was set up to ban jobs and already lost all funding last week.

Instead of directly criticizing the administration, Ocasio-Cortez signed last week that he would vote “no” on the ball. And Thursday afternoon told reporters he had yet to make a decision, although he still thought it would be easy to take over the house. “It’s a joke when Republicans say they are in a hurry for this bill,” he said in a harsh voice on the floor of Congress before the election. The one saying he can’t wait, he argued. He wrote on Twitter that “I understand the idea of ​​a ‘temporary’ law, but if Congress doesn’t know when to assemble it, we should vote for a major overhaul right now. , “” It’s just furious that the Congress is considering a small, secret ballot after leaving the discussion for the month of HLA and repeating it without knowing when we will be negotiating. again. Thousands of people are DYING. PPP will run faster. We need a big bill. “

Many successful independent groups have adopted a comparison to Ocasio-Cortez, with United’s Dreams, Abominations, Disagreements, Developments, and others, reported. arguments against the constitution. Legislation, the group points out, only includes the freedom to specialize — let alone accomplish. But in Congress, despite the progress, Ocasio-Cortez was alone in resolving the opposition to the temporary budget. Some were concerned that the bill was not doing enough. “We are really concerned about putting pressure on it now without getting some of the preconceptions we need,” he said. Pramila Jayapal, president of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Monday. “It’s very difficult to support a package that doesn’t have some of the passion we need for state and local governments, for people.” But aside from Ocasio-Cortez, other advancements have stopped short of opposing policy.

. politics,coronavirus,alexandria ocasio-cortez,nancy pelosi,congress,democrats Sex [t] coronavirus [t] alexandria ocasio-cortez [t] nancy pelosi [t] congress [t] democrats