“We do not expect most people to develop serious illnesses”

Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Respiratory Disease, told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that health experts “do not expect most people to develop diseases serious. “

In his opening statement, Messonnier explained that there are two different risk groups for coronaviruses.

“You can consider risk in two ways,” said Messonnier. “There is a risk that you will be exposed to and become infected with this virus, and there is a risk that you will become very ill or die of a disease with this virus.”

He explained that because no one can have immunity to a new virus, the coronavirus will pass it through the population.

“From that, it is fair to say that as the outbreak continues, many people in the United States will at some time or this year be exposed to this virus, and there is a good chance that many will become sick, “said Messonnier.

He also explained who is most at risk of developing a life-threatening case of coronavirus.

“Reports from China analyzing more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients found that about 80 percent of the disease had – it was mild and people recovered,” said Messonnier. “Fifteen to 20 percent developed serious illnesses.”

“We talked about who these people are,” said Messonnier. “So far it seems it’s not about children.”

“Of the 70,000 cases, only about two percent were people under the age of 19,” said Messonnier. “This is a disease that affects adults. And more seriously older adults. “

“From the age of 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age,” said Messonnier. “The highest risk of serious illness and death is for people over 80.”

He said that people with serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or lung diseases “are more likely to develop serious results, including death.”

Messonnier asked reporters to tell the public that people should have a plan for their families, including making sure that prescriptions are filled and that there are basic supplies.

That said, Messonnier also called for calm and common sense.

“This is a time for people to prepare for what they may need to do, but this is not a time for people to clear their shelves,” said Messonnier. “And I really want to focus on the United States and the higher-risk families, because in a really clear environment, the highest-risk Americans right now want to make sure they are taking on all the precautionary measures to prepare. -so that, if there is a wider transmission, they can stay close to home. ”

He also said that masks are not recommended and should be reserved for healthcare workers who will need them when treating patients with coronavirus.

