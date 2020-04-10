“We don’t get all the pay to sing in Bollywood”

Neha Kakkad has starred in one of the biggest hiking hits including “Garmy”, “Blinked Eye”, “O Saki”, “Dilbar” and “Black Glasses”, and has gained popularity just like any top singer. Contemporary Bollywood. However, she tells you, singers are probably paid somewhere in the film industry.

“We do not get all the payment to sing in Bollywood. What happens to them is that if we give a superheat song, the singer will earn through the show, “Neha tells IANS.

Neha Kakkad published a wider revelation: “Not all of us are paid to sing in Bollywood”.

The 7-year-old added: “I get good money from concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn’t have this scene. For us to sing, they don’t pay.”

On the work front, Neha will perform a song titled “Moscow Dry” with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The number is a mixture of Punjabi and Russian.

Russian hunger has been given by Ekaterina Sizova.

On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram Stories, where she uploaded pictures of herself with her brother Tony Kakkar, who wished her a happy birthday.

Tony and Neha have worked together for numbers like “Car Men’s Music”, “Dheme dheme” and “Coca Cola”.

