“We don’t go far”: Harry targets the media in an emotional speech

Prince Harry delivered a moving speech, saying that the decision to “step back” from his royal duties brought him “great sadness”.

The remarks were made at a dinner to support the Sentebale charity, as Harry targeted the media as a “mighty force” and promised to be “the same man who cherishes his country” as he enters in the next phase of his life. .

“The UK is my home and a place I love. It will never change,” he said.

Harry praised his wife Meghan, saying that she “defends the same values ​​as me” and that the pair “do everything in their power to raise the flag and fulfill our roles for this country with pride” .

Reflecting on the couple’s ambitions, Harry said they were “excited” and “hopeful” to serve the Commonwealth after their marriage.

“For these reasons, it gives me great sadness that I have come to this.”

“The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly. It was so many months of discussion after so many years of challenges. And I know that I haven’t always done it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no option.

“What I mean clearly is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, it was not possible.

“I accepted that, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.” But I hope it helps you to understand where it must have ended, that I would put my family back from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope to be a lifetime more peaceful.

“I was born in this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been watching me for so long, but the media are a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support l ‘one for the other may be more powerful because it is much greater than us. “

Harry went on to say that he still retains “the greatest respect” for his grandmother, whom he nicknamed his “commander in chief” and thanked her for the support she showed Meghan.

