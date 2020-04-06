“We don’t need extra fans right now!”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was comfortable with the number of fans in his state during a Monday news conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t need extra fans at this time,” Cuomo told reporters.

New York’s governor has spent the last few weeks spreading the alarm over fan scarcity, prompting fears that the federal and state fan pool may not be enough. But Cuomo says now that the state government has moved and acquired thousands of fans in recent weeks, ending its concerns about the shortage.

“There is no hospital that requires ventilators that do not have fans, there is no hospital that requires PPE (personal protective equipment) that does not have it in the state system,” Cuomo said.

On Friday, Cuomo ordered the National Guard to purchase and move fans from hospitals across the state. On Saturday, Cuomo reported that China had donated 1,000 machines to New York, thanks to foundations established by Alibaba founders Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai.

Cuomo also thanked states like Washington, Oregon and California for releasing their own fans to help New York.

“That’s the right attitude,” Cuomo said. “The only way we can do this as a nation, we have to be flexible.”

New York’s governor said that although hospitals had a “red line” capacity, he considered the state successful in resource management.

“We are managing the best that can be managed, yes, we lost someone we could have saved, I don’t think so,” he said. “With that, we can sleep at night.”