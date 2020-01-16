We don’t really get an edit button on Twitter

Anyone who has Twitter knows that the lack of an edit button can be really frustrating. Especially for a sophomore, creating a tweet just to find a shiny tipo once it’s too late to get the tweet down is incredibly aggravating.

Twitter users often request editing buttons, tagging CEO Jack Dorsey in responses to their typographical tweets.

I just want to be able to correct this typographical error. It should be “It’s”. Please Jack, let me correct this typographical error.

The editing philosophy of Twitter

In an interview with Wired, Dorsey said the feature of the edit button:

“The reason there is no edit button [and] there is no edit button has traditionally started as an SMS service, as you all know, when you send a text you can’t really get it back. We wanted to keep that pace and that feeling in the early days. “

In the past, when Twitter discussed a feature of the edit button, the answers were unclear. This leaves users wondering if editing tweets will always be an option. Dorsey’s response, though frustrating to some, has made it clear that there is some confusion with a resounding no.

Dorsey confirms that the lack of an edit button is necessary for the platform because it allows users to respond to tweets without fear that the original will be modified later. In the age of bots, misinformation and controversial Twitter fights, it makes some sense. However, it leaves users frustrated and face the decision to leave a tweet with little mistakes or delete them altogether.

Although Twitter does not give users an edit button, it has developed a new feature that allows users to hide answers. It is not the feature users of the platform wanted and it had some unforeseen consequences for disseminating misinformation. It seems like it might have been simpler to just do the edit button.