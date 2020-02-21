[we-experimented-with-camden-dessert-parlour-hans-and-gretel-which-appears-like-a-magical-fairytale-inside]

As a kid, I was a large admirer of The Faraway Tree collection of novels by Enid Blyton.

The idea of staying capable to move into one more planet and staying transported totally absent from truth every time you desired was truly captivating to me.

And when you move into Hans and Gretel, that’s what it feels like – a microcosm of an Enid Blyton novel in a little pocket of London.

Centered at the back of Camden Market place, the store is dazzling. It is adorned with large cupcakes, lollipops and candy canes, and truly seems to be like a fairytale.





There are big sweets hanging from the ceiling



When my good friend Ebz and I frequented past Saturday afternoon, it was packed, which is generally a superior indication for a restaurant or café.

And anyone was feeding on big desserts the measurements of their heads. Yessss.

From the choose and blend variety on the wall to the counter of mouth watering-sounding ice creams (as effectively as the peculiarly named ‘Smurf’ flavour) we struggled to select what we required to take in.

One particular glance at the menu confirmed my panic that the desserts were being expensive – in-holding with the London pattern.

Ebz nevertheless opted for the ‘chimney cake’ – a pretzel-like cinnamon snack – when I went for the somewhat more cost-effective bubble waffle, which is massively well-known in London at the minute.





The desserts are designed in entrance of you



Seeing your dessert be made is all part of the magic, too. The cooks in the parlour whizz up the mixture in entrance of you and put them in waffle machines, and then cover them with ice cream, sweets and sauce just as lavish as the decorations in the parlour.

The ensuing generation is genuinely a little something stunning to seem and we barely needed to bite into them and ruin them.

But in some cases you have to do hard factors in the identify of journalism, so we bought on with it – and are we happy we ate them.





Ebz (still left) and Sian could hardly complete their desserts



My bubble waffle was mouth watering and the crispy warm batter merged with the ice-chilly cookies and product gelato was to die for. You could tell the ice cream was truly fantastic good quality, also.

Struggling to finish our big treats, we washed them down with a warm chocolate and cup of tea. Just after that I couldn’t consume for the relaxation of the afternoon.

Sitting down again before we still left to admire the landscapes, we spotted things we hadn’t viewed prior to, from a witch teetering across a tightrope to a cubbyhole at the back again ideal for an Instagram second.

I’d think about it would be a fantastic experience for young children for a pair of hrs, also.

Though a very little on the expensive aspect, the desserts at Hans and Gretel are definitely value a try out to deal with you, escape the hustle and bustle of the town for after, and taste a very little bit of magic in a very small corner of London.