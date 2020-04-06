“We had to learn a new disease, a new vocabulary, new skills”

In a new online series, Frontline dispatches, The Irish Times will share the stories and experiences of health workers and other frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis. If you want to participate, click here.

Gaye Cunnane is Professor of Rheumatology at St James’s Hospital Dublin and Director of Health and Welfare at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

The world is different now and life in hospitals has changed almost beyond recognition. Sensory deprivation, an intriguing symptom of Covid19 in the form of anosmia (lack of smell) and dysguesia (taste alteration), has, to some extent, also infiltrated the experience of staff.

The foyer and main corridors are much quieter – empty of all but essential staff. The colors are muted by the greyness of the background and the limited hue of the hospital scrubs; individuality has been replaced by community – everyone is in the same set. The place also smells different – there is no way to get away from the ubiquitous aroma of alcohol in the hand sanitizers, hand wipes and cleaning pads we use constantly for common areas and any other potentially contaminated object.

Perhaps the most difficult sensory loss is that of touch. We keep our physical distances, many meetings take place at 2 meters distance. By necessity, these meetings are brief and frivolities shortened. In the departments, we examine the patients by wearing masks and gloves. Personal protective equipment (PPE) muffles the sounds we hear and softens our voices. Emotion can only really be expressed through our eyes and thus eye contact becomes more important than ever.

The telephone is now our primary method of communicating with patients, including those in the hospital, but behind isolated closed doors. The canceled clinics have also given way to phone calls, which maintain the necessary contact with patients, but make clinical decision making more difficult. Over time, deploying video calls will help, but will never replace the normal bedside consultation, which is the essence of diagnosis and healing in medicine.

Working in the medical world, we are used to change. Even in “normal” times, every day is always different. Indeed, each patient with a particular disease presents unique manifestations, influenced by their genetic and social environment. It makes our jobs fascinating, while the obligation to follow the scientific literature allows a new perspective in the face of diagnostic dilemmas. Adaptability is an integral part of our professional life.

However, this pandemic is something we had not planned or prepared for. We had to learn a new disease, new vocabulary, new skills and pool our combined expertise and resources to cope with a tsunami of information and workload in a very short time. This is a particular challenge for our young doctors and trainees who find themselves on the front line of a situation also unfamiliar to their consultants and other health professionals. It is an opportunity, like no other, to work together, to lower hierarchies, to share vulnerabilities and to find a common strength to tackle this problem with a sense of collaboration and hope.

We felt an anxiety of anticipation, watching with horror the painful scenes of Italy, the United States and many other countries, appeasing these feelings with deliberate calm, preparation and data collection. We took the opportunity not only to prepare our medical centers, but also to put in place the psychological supports necessary to get through the next few months, when work can become overwhelming, when difficult decisions concerning life and death will have to be taken. fact, while trying to take care of people with non-Covid19 related illnesses who also depend on us for their health and well-being. Accidents will continue to occur, cancers will continue to develop and urgent surgery will continue to be required.

The Forum of Irish Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Training Organizations – representing all Irish medical trainees – supported an initiative, in collaboration with the Psychological Society of Ireland, to provide dedicated support for doctors struggling with enormity of the Covid crisis19. For many, every day will bring significant emotional trauma and it is important to resolve this problem competently and in a timely manner. We need doctors to be healthy, physically and mentally, throughout the long battle against this coronavirus and beyond.

Each of the medical education organizations has a dedicated area on their website that doctors can access, which includes practical information and the latest data on Covid19, as well as ways to find help when they need it. We have produced videos and podcasts that are regularly updated and disseminated. The fight against Covid19 is a global effort – it has emphasized the importance of collaboration rather than individualism. We want to make sure that none of our doctors feel alone.

What I miss most in this current climate is normal human contact, the essence of our daily medical world – the unmasked smile, the warmth of a handshake, the comfort of a touch on the shoulder, the embrace of a patient during a particular connection was made. I also regret the easy camaraderie of staff meetings and teaching sessions, which by necessity have become brief and virtual. But I also know that the common bonds which unite us will be strengthened and not weakened by this experience.