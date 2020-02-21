[we-have-first-established-photos-from-the-batman-and-the-web-has-…-feelings]

I’ll consider to preserve the references to “Teenage Dirtbag” to a minimum, but I make no guarantees, simply because it is frequently in a loop in my head any time I imagine about director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. A film that is my previous hope for a Batman movie in which Bruce Wayne is in fact the World’s Greatest Detective, The Batman offers me major dirtbag electrical power, and therefore, this is not my fault.

Anyway, established shots of Battinson on a motorcycle ended up released nowadays, and I felt my soul depart my body. It’s sad simply because he doesn’t know who I am. And he doesn’t give a damn about me.

It will make feeling that these video clips are now out in the planet due to the fact Reeves lately pulled again the curtain with a “camera test” for the film, offering us a look at the Batsuit.

#TheBatman#CameraTesthttps://t.co/M1tAE2aTA1 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 13, 2020

That possibly occurred since he realized there’d before long be set photographs out and about. My beloved factor about them is that the stunt person has CGI dots all in excess of his deal with so they can CGI in Robert Pattinson’s chin (presumably). I, personally, appreciate to see it.

What it has completed though is spawn our enjoyment online after additional. Plainly I’m not alone in my enjoy of Dirtbag Batman.

Listen you gotta retail outlet hair ties somewhere https://t.co/TJN7KD6v4X — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 21, 2020

i like how pointy his ears are pic.twitter.com/nIE3zFlDCL — alex (@alex_abads) February 21, 2020

robert pattinson is going to choose that batman income and go make the weirdest movies we’ve at any time found. his future project will be the to start with erotic thriller in esperanto or some shit god bless him — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 21, 2020

Robert Pattinson went into a cemetery on the lookout like that and arrived out hunting like this and what i want is the movie in among these moments pic.twitter.com/NxJmBsXDnK — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 21, 2020

The Batman sliding into dms like…..



.



To start with clips from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. pic.twitter.com/sysuIj12iN — popcornandreels (@popcornandreels) February 21, 2020

Ben Affleck: what offers you the proper? what is the change concerning you and me? Robert Pattinson: pic.twitter.com/7qFMH38oYy — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) February 21, 2020

me striving to see robert pattinson in the batman go well with #TheBatman



pic.twitter.com/vAsSFkjyae — Ahmed Al Khars (@bohammeddd) February 14, 2020

My degree of enjoyment for Robert Pattinson as Batman? 10/10 My level of enjoyment for Robert Pattinson in an additional franchise push tour? 7469/10 pic.twitter.com/cEmpZkLvz7 — at any time so ali (@EverSoAli) February 14, 2020

Hear me out- Robert Pattinson AS Edward Cullen AS Batman — gina harms (@ginaharms) February 21, 2020

I have to say, 2005 me who was in enjoy with Cedric Diggory feels justified. All these a long time of loving Robert Pattinson, and now we’re receiving what seems to be the most effective Batman movie with him? By no means let your desires die, kids. Normally dream on.

Hopefully, Battinson will listen to Iron Maiden, maybe. (I’m sorry, I stated I’d maintain the “Teenage Dirtbag” jokes to a minimal, but I couldn’t do it.)

