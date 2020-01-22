“We have found a way to celebrate two of the best!” – Up News info

The rapper T.I. It will now include its first female showcase, with heavy rap weights, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The installation celebrates the musical and cultural impact of Nicki and Cardi, with an innovative collection of images and objects. The permanent exhibition includes a tailor-made “beez in the trap”, dollhouse included in Nicki’s installation and a black and white checkered spacer post included in Cardi & # 39; s.

Photo credit: Brandon Robinson

“Because the Trap Music Museum was inaugurated, one of the most common questions was to us & # 39; why are there no exhibitions with women?” We are always committed to honoring the women who have contributed to culture, but we finally found a way to really raise and celebrate two of the best, “he said in a statement.

Photo credit: Brandon Robinson

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exhibit two of the largest to their rightful place within the Trap Muzik Universe. “

The Trap Museum first opened its doors in September 2018 and has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Atlanta with more than 6,000 guests every weekend.