“We have no idea the extent” of the coronavirus epidemic due to Trump’s failure

BRENNAN: We are now back with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy on the Senate committee that oversees healthcare. Connecticut is one of 33 states with confirmed cases of coronavirus. Senator, it’s OK to have you here this morning. And I’m sorry to hear what’s going on in my hometown of Connecticut. How many cases do you think there are right now? Two have been reported.

MURFIA: Oh, listen, I imagine we have hundreds, if not thousands, of cases in my state. I think we still have no idea the extent of this epidemic because we have not been able to test it. The thing is, we can’t make judgments about what steps to take in Seattle or in Danbury or Hartford unless we are capable of doing those tests. And what’s unforgivable is that the administration didn’t see it and didn’t put in the resources ahead of time to make sure everyone had these tests available. But we may need to take much stronger action as time goes on. But no one understands where the worst epidemic is until they are widely tested.

BRENNAN: Now, the administration says there is evidence in the duct. They said about a million were sent for delivery, which arrived on Friday. Do you see it in Connecticut?

MURPHY: We don’t see that in Connecticut. We now have private lab capacity for testing. But our understanding is that we are nowhere near the number that the administration offered last year of a million. We’re doing a lot more screening in our state, but we don’t have the ability to test anyone who wants it, as the president said was the case on Friday afternoon. And this is incredibly worrying, as we saw this epidemic coming. We could have made the decision in January or February to either accept the WHO test we had or to start investing seriously in developing our own test. The administration did neither, nor did they, because this president has created a culture of misinformation in which no one wants to hear bad news. And that created a disincentive for the White House and the administration to file an early test.

