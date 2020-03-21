“We have no plans for a national blockade or a national quarantine”

On Saturday, during a Fox News appearance, the acting Secretary of the Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf had definitively dismissed speculation of a national blockade or national quarantine as part of his response to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Wolf urged viewers to obtain information from trusted sources.

“It’s simply not true,” he said. “What we see is a lot of misinformation campaigns via text, through social media. So, we want to make sure that we reject, that we are defeating. I did it on Twitter yesterday. But a lot of misinformation is precisely, misinformation. In addition, we want to make sure that individuals receive their information from trusted sources, which is why they are your state and federal officials. And we ask that you do not disseminate this kind of information. : We have no national blockade or national quarantine. And again, it’s just that, it’s misinformation. “

Wolf also outlined other measures taken by DHS to be proactive in his response.

“We have several activities going on,” Wolf said. “Obviously, we continue to monitor people returning from the affected countries. We have travel restrictions in 30 different countries around the world. We still see countries coming to the United States from those countries. So we have the CBP agents. medical projectors by contract that these people select. To date, we have selected more than 220,000 people from areas affected by the crown, and we will continue to do so. “

“Yesterday, we announced only a few additional travel restrictions on non-essential travel to our land borders with Canada and Mexico,” he continued. “We are also repatriating and removing people who come here illegally from the affected areas. So we do a lot of things. I would also like to mention FEMA. FEMA has set up its National Response Center. It is at the level that is the highest level. This is a level you could see after a natural or man-made event by FEMA, so FEMA is at the forefront of coordinating our federal response, so there are a lot of activities the Department does through the our group to respond to the crown. “

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor