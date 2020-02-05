We have our gloves on one of those wicked Nutella Donut buckets

Every now and then something really godless happens here on PEDESTRIAN.TV and today, my friends, was one of those days. We put our dirty little hands on one of those crazy Nutella donut buckets and it was crazy. Well, it would have been, but I was half an hour late and everyone tore it down before I looked at it.

The bucket was full of fresh cinnamon donuts, crushed oreo, and doused with sticky hazelnut nutella. He looked damn amazing – at least I was told when I got to the office from Melbourne to Sydney.

I think I just have to believe my work colleagues because when I ran into the kitchen it looked like this:

Yeah damn … thanks buddy.

These bad guys were made from dessert boxes to celebrate World Nutella Day (which, incidentally, is the case today). Unfortunately, it is a very limited bucket of sugar, of which only 30 were made. I guess I will never be able to fully enjoy the heavenly donut and Nutella buckets.

At least not so wonderful.

I hope my dear work colleagues, who definitely didn’t have to wake up at 4am to get a flight in time to (somehow) start at 9am, had a good time with this bucket over their morning coffee.

And for those of you who are celebrating World Nutella Day with one of the other 29 buckets out there in the country, I hope the high sugar levels and instant crashes were worth it (I bet it was bloody).

If you excuse me now, I’ll go to the shops to get my own tub of Nutella, a six-pack of pasta and a pack of oreo so I can put together my own version of it.

Maybe I can wash out the bucket and make another one. It’s too sad