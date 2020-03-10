‘We have the numbers’: Congress hit by crisis presents brave face in Madhya Pradesh – India news

An upset Congress, plagued by the resignation of senior leader Jyotiradity Scindia and 22 of his lawmakers in Madhya Pradess, said on Tuesday that he still has the necessary numbers to prove his majority in the state assembly.

The current effective force in the state assembly is 228, with two seats vacant. While Congress has 114 MPPs, the BJP has 107 legislators.

Seven others are two MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents. These seven support the Kamal Nath government, giving it a narrow majority of six.

As Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had nothing to worry about and his government would end his term, several other Congress leaders echoed that claim.

Minister of State PC Sharma also said while addressing reporters that the MLAs who resigned were still in contact with Nath.

“They were captured with the belief that they were expelled from the state only to support Jyotiraditya Scindie’s candidacy for the Rajya Sabha. They were tricked into signing their resignations. They are not happy that Scindia is having a fight with the BJP, “he said, PTI news agency reported.

“We have the numbers to prove during the noon check at the House,” he claimed.

Most of these MLAs are considered supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who announced Tuesday that he has left the Congress party. The 49-year-old leader is expected to join the BJP.

As events unfolded, about 100 MLAs, including four independents, attended the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bhopal.

The unnamed minister quoted PTI as expressing their faith in Kamal Nath’s leadership. However, two BSP meetings and one SP MLA supporting the government skipped the meeting, he said.

“We decided to fight bravely. We will come out victorious. The government has no threats. We will prove this under the floor test if a situation arises, “the PTI minister quoted.

The meeting was also held by the BJP Parliamentary Party.

As the Congress and BJP leaders met in the national capital and Bhopal, the parties decided to take down their legislators to thwart attempts to “violate” them.

Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava said all BJP lawmakers would “celebrate Holi” in an undisclosed location.

“We will be celebrating Holi. We will take buses to the airport. From there, we will head to the site as directed by party leaders,” party leader Bharatiya Janata said, PTI reports.

The buses were seen parked near the party office in Bhopal and were later abandoned after a BJP state bus leader boarded the buses.

“We are either going to Bengaluru or Delhi,” said a member of the Army Community Vijay Shah according to ANI.

