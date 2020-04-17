“We have the opportunity” to “Change the mindset” at the minimum wage

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday 2020, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that post-coronavirus recovery will require a lot of thought and “now we have the opportunity to significantly change the mentality of the northern people- American, “on issues like minimum wage.

Biden stated, “I think the way to do this is that we have to deal with stimulating the economy, but then we have to deal with the recovery, the recovery. And the way to deal with recovery is to believe that you are much bigger than you ever were. … I think we have the opportunity to significantly change the mentality of the American people, things they were not willing to do, even two, three years ago. Now, come on, Lord, look at all those people who save a living wage, look at all the people on the shelves, look at all the people who make sure that the areas where it enters. These are people who deserve to be treated better. I think you’re going to raise the minimum wages. “

Biden also predicted changes in health care, education and equality.

He further stated, “We already have the opportunity to take a recovery, a real recovery; we can fundamentally change the science related to global warming. And we can really create 10 million well-paid jobs.” . “

