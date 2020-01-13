We have the problems – and the solutions

Loading...

Japan may have welcomed the first year of the new decade with optimism as it prepared to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games – events that gave the nation the right to host the Summer Games in 2013 for the first time in over half For a century, great tension was expected to strengthen the nation’s image on the global stage again.

The Rugby World Cup that was held here last year – to much greater enthusiasm at home and to make a better impression around the world than expected – has contributed to such hopes. The cheering crowd of well-wishers for the new emperor and the new empress during the New Year holidays also seemed to represent people’s hopes for the new era of Reiwa.

Despite the positive mood for the new year, Japan faces numerous problems at the beginning of the 2020s. In the digitalization of society, the nation has lagged far behind others, corporate HR practices are outdated given the rapid aging of society and the sharp decline in the working age population, and labor productivity remains despite the motto “reforming the work style” before low. The education system does not offer the knowledge and skills required for the new decade.

These conflicting views lead to two different scenarios for the upcoming nation:

Scenario 1: Japan is on a steady growth path again, and its employees have the attitude and the ability to judge and think about what action needs to be taken.

Scenario 2: Japan has almost been forgotten around the world because, as in the past three decades, it has had no serious considerations for the future.

If we think about our actions in the past ten years, we can only be pessimistic and think that the second scenario is more likely. However, given the country’s rapid economic development in the early years after World War II, I believe that the first scenario is not impossible, if very challenging. What needs to be done to make the first scenario a reality?

2020 will be a crucial year to find out which of the two scenarios will prevail as we quickly run out of time. First, there are a few things we need to consider: No external factors, such as easing US-China trade disputes or weakening the yen against other currencies, will solve the problems we face. No major events like the Olympics will point the way to renewed growth. and we can’t just wait and expect the government, businesses, or schools to solve our problems.

In the past three decades, economic growth in Japan has been weak compared to other industrialized countries, and the share prices in Tokyo, despite the ups and downs in the period under review, remained well below 30 years ago, in contrast to strong growth in the New York market , The disposable household income has remained almost unchanged.

Japanese companies have disappeared from the global list of companies with the highest market valuation, which is now dominated by US and Chinese companies. One of the reasons is Japan’s failure to restructure our economy by hesitating to disrupt the past formula for success, led by traditional manufacturing sectors. Without recognizing the global trend towards software technology and data-driven business practices, we have almost lost the once valuable manufacturing capabilities and assets. Our slow growth is not due to trade disputes or exchange rates.

The government, schools, and the majority of our companies do not appear to be aware of the severity of the problems we are facing. The digital transformation and the necessary standardization of data (e.g. in healthcare) for government procedures have been discussed, but only little real progress. The gender gap is still large (according to the latest World Economic Forum report) despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government’s reform of the working style.

Many Japanese companies continue to follow outdated recruitment and development practices, with a focus on Japanese rather than international talent. They have failed to address the urgent need to retrain older generations of workers, while household labor shortages are likely to increase.

The school’s curriculum is still focused on knowledge transfer and there is not enough time spent on students learning the skills they need to find their way around the world. Schools strictly adhere to the curriculum, including skills such as communication and coding, rather than showing students how to use those skills to do what they want. The system is not designed to develop people with a passion for learning and the ability to use newly acquired skills.

Leading figures and experts from institutions such as the World Economic Forum agree that the ability to deal with the information available today, to define complex problems and to develop a variety of creative and innovative solutions is a prerequisite for good leadership and meaningful living where always in the world.

We must constantly strive to renew our knowledge instead of just being dependent on the knowledge that we acquired years ago. We need people with thinking skills who question conventional thinking and develop new knowledge, people who have the necessary tools such as communication (currently English) and technological skills such as programming and computer science, as well as people who can think deeply, insights, analyzes and develop perspectives and act.

It is time for each of us to take action to realize a brighter scenario. Not only the younger generations, but we all have to face the reality that we can no longer rely on government policy or educational reform. After all, each of us is responsible for our own future.

The new year is an ideal time for us to assume our own responsibility and take action instead of just discussing action. Let’s choose three skills or types of knowledge that we can develop and start learning, and choose three activities to gain time for learning. The Breaking New Year resolutions may be the same for all of us, but keep in mind that this year, if we do, a country without hope and vision will emerge (as in scenario 2). Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Yoko Ishikura is an emeritus professor at Hitotsubashi University and an independent consultant in the field of global strategy, competitiveness and global talent. She is a member of the expert network of the World Economic Forum.

