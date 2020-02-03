“We have to be there”

Groove Armada sent a call to Glastonbury earlier this summer to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.

The duo “At The River”, consisting of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, was previously headlining the Other Stage of the festival (2008) and the John Peel Stage (2010).

As Worthy Farm is preparing to celebrate 50 years at the top this summer, the dance pioneers hope to play their small part in the celebrations.

“We would love to do it, it’s the 50th year and there is history for us because we have completed the second stage,” Findlay told NME.

“We were also headlining the John Peel Stage and it was one of my favorite performances ever. We have this story and Groove Armada has to be there – so I’m sending it to the bookers. We’d like to play it in some form. “

The duo is preparing to release a new album in 2020, the first record with original material since 2010, Black White and White Light.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl11dPQrcYo (/ embed)

When asked what to expect from the record, Findlay said to NME: “Musically speaking, if people liked the last record, it is on this track. In the broadest sense, it is electronic music, I would not say it is dance music.

“I think club records work best when they play in clubs, but we try to do things that may be more song-based. It’s in this alley of dance music, but dance music with vocals.”

When asked about the artists the duo heard, Findlay replied, “I wouldn’t say it’s a guide to the sound of our record, but I think Tame Impala was really impressive in what they do.” I’m also obsessed with Jai Paul: it’s a little bit Balearic, but there’s also the good side of Phil Collins.

“Thundercat is fantastic too, all the stuff that was released on Brainfeeder. They are the people that I love. But dance music is in poor health and it’s really exciting. “

As for their current concert schedules, Groove Armada will be playing a Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall in March, making its debut at the historic venue.

“We have a fairly long relationship with them, many other clubs and events in London, but this is the first time we have played at the Royal Albert Hall,” said Findlay of the show.

“It is one of those venues that has always been on my bucket list: we graduated from the Brixton Academy and closed the other stage in Glastonbury, so it’s an honor.” There is also a real sense of reason that is only related to the cause. “