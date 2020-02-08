“We have to become partners again”

Liam Gallagher spoke again of his hopes for an oasis meeting and reconciliation with Brother Noel.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Liam said that he and Noel “need to be partners again” and “50-50” must work together for a reunion.

Liam said, “I think we have to get back together just to make money and go on a tour. We have to be partners again. Do you know what I mean?” When we become partners again, it’s the best thing we’ve had since sliced ​​bread.

“But if we could do it without becoming a partner again, it would be a hell of a lot of time. I don’t think we’ll survive the first chorus of “Rock N’Roll Star”.

He added: “… But if it happens it will be 50/50, believe me. Noel seems to think he will throw me a bone, you know what I mean? He won’t throw me a damn bone.

“It will be 50/50, and I will also decide who is in the band. If he thinks I go to the High Flying Birds, but they call it an oasis, another thing is going to happen to him.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam again aimed at Noel’s “back-fired” solo material. He continued: “He must have thought he was going out and being the new Paul McCartney and playing stadiums. Well, it’s fucking backwards, you know what I mean?

“If he wants to do a solo recording, I’m not his father, I’m not his mother, but don’t throw me under the bus and then break up the band, you know what I mean? Just turn around and go.” Look, I’ve had enough, I’m out. “Don’t try to create scenes, man, knowing that I’m going to fucking fucking fight. If you want to go and do your little shit, go and do it, but don’t point out that I’m a terrible monster to work with, you know what I mean? I’m pretty cool. “

Earlier this week, the former Oasis frontman said his brother Noel had rejected £ 100m to reunite the legendary Manchester band. “We were offered £ 100m for a tour that is still not enough for the greedy soul. So, stay young, LG,” he tweeted what Noel later denied.