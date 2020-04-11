“We hope they won’t come”

Businesswoman Elaine Spillane normally swims all year round with a group of noisy women called the Chilli Dippers.

However, every day since the Covid-19 crisis began, Spillane has been alone in the waves from a deserted pier near his house on the remote Sheep’s Head peninsula west of Cork.

The tiny village of Kilcrohane, where she lived and worked for 26 years, is a gateway to the famous Sheep’s Head Way, a scenic and rugged trail that attracts thousands of walkers from around the world.

Easter statutory weekend is normally the start of Kilcrohane’s busy summer season; the tables outside Frank’s Shop and two local bars are usually crowded, the local B&B is full, and the restaurants Old Creamery and Bridgeview are buzzing.

These days, however, everything is closed. Spillane says the place is strangely quiet. “Although the Sheep’s Head Way is still open, there are no walkers due to the 2 km travel ban.

“The store and the post office are open but the cafe is closed. There are no tables outside the cafe, outside the Bay View or the Eileen Bar. The Old Creamery, Bridge View B&B and the restaurant are closed. “

In the second half of the week, Garda checkpoints were established at Kilcrohane and in the village of Durrus, further east, diverting visitors from the peninsula.

“People are nervous,” says Spillane.

“We have a very old population here; many people who would be vulnerable to Covid-19. The nearest hospital is Bantry Hospital, which is small and covers a large area. Cork University Hospital is the nearest acute care hospital and is about two hours’ drive from the village of Kilcrohane.

“It’s surreal. Spring is here but it is as if it was still winter and we are all in hibernation. We have sunny days and blue skies – but silence. There is no buzz or madness on this coast at Easter. “

Striking silence

Spillane owns the local real estate company Peninsula Properties, which is deeply involved in the rental and management of vacation rentals in Kilcrohane and the nearby village of Ahakista. She says that when Frank’s store is closed for the evening, “the silence is striking.”

Spillane manages ten rental buildings scattered across the peninsula, all empty.

“Reservations for rental properties have been canceled for April and May.

“I haven’t received any cancellations for June, but I expect them.

“We need our visitors financially, and we want them on a personal and emotional level,” she adds. “They add to the hubbub and life in the village, but we must be thankful to our visitors, many of whom would be ordinary people, for staying away now. We need people to come. We want them to come, but we are very grateful to them for not coming. “

Some people who own vacation homes have returned a few weeks ago, she said, but Spillane hasn’t spotted many strange cars in the area in recent times.

This contrasts with some cities in West Cork such as Bantry and Skibbereen, where a significant number of vehicles registered in Dublin and the United Kingdom have been seen on the streets and parking lots of supermarkets.

“No one is coming to Kilcrohane now, no one,” said another local business owner who complained that last weekend the village “was teeming with people even though there were nowhere open except the store” .

“We hope they won’t come; that’s the truth,” said the business owner, adding that residents were relieved that the new arrivals were now turned back at Garda checkpoints.

“At the moment, there are a few people around who should not be here. It is not true. “

No invitation

Visitors should be aware of the “special relationship” they have with permanent communities in their vacation destinations, advises Cork-based psychotherapist Margaret Lenihan.

“Going to another community in this climate could be tantamount to entering someone else’s home without an invitation, which can cause resentment and create relationship difficulties,” she said.

“We have to be aware not only of our individual safety but also that of others,” added Lenihan, who will not be going to his family’s second home near the village of Durrus on the peninsula.

“We have a choice whether to feed him or cause a breakdown,” she said, adding that any breakdown caused by the violation of Covid-19’s travel restrictions could last longer than the virus itself.

“People in rural areas want to be taken into account; they want others to respect their fears for their safety and health, ”she said. “People think that a change of scenery will do no harm. But we don’t know that there are people who are really afraid of getting sick. “

Roberta Tobin (53), a nurse and mother of three, has been visiting the family vacation home on the Sheep’s Head Way for 14 years. This year, however, she remains at home in Mallow.

“All it takes to bring him in is one person – and that destroys the goodwill of the people in this community.

“There are two types of people – people who take Covid-19 very seriously and who are terrified and isolated, and people who just don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

“There are people who put their lives on the line to take care of the seriously ill or who fight for their lives. All we are asked to do is stay in the luxury of our own homes. “