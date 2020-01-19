We join the motherland’s witch army: Fort Salem

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxC_UpC0iyk (/ embed)

Since the first teaser trailer with Motherland: Fort Salem made us known, we have eagerly awaited the new series from Freeform. I mean, what can’t you love about an evil army of witches fighting the forces of evil?

The series says: “In an alternative America, where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by signing a government contract to fight for their country, Motherland follows: Fort Salem, three young women, one Basic training in martial arts have completed early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are switched, with the more dominant women at the front fighting threatening terrorist threats familiar to our world – but with supernatural tactics and weapons. “

Freeform released a new full trailer for the series during their press tour at TCAs, where we learned more about the series. The motherland focuses on three recruits: Raelle (Taylor Hickson), a rebellious hiring that lost her mother in battle, Tally (Jessica Sutton), a charismatic, confident person who worked against her mother’s wishes, and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), a born manager who comes from a distinguished military family.

The trio, along with their soldier sisters, must train and learn to control their powers while facing a violent new terrorist threat called the Spree. Meanwhile, witches face increasing fear and reluctance from non-American citizens. There’s a lot to like here: a matriarchal society run by female generals and a president. An army populated by women. These reversals of gender roles are in themselves a rich territory and immediately set the series apart from other fantasy genres.

It’s also an exciting reversal of what we usually see with witchcraft stories. By making witches a powerful force for good, Motherland bypasses many of the magical tropics we’ve seen before. These witches don’t hide what they are, and while they’re training at Fort Salem, they’re (thematically) light years away from this infamous witch hunt.

Demetria McKinney, who plays drill sergeant Anacostia, said of the series: “It was a lot of reinvention to take the bad and make it so positive and powerful for us to build and create this world. It is so powerful. We all use the power that society has taken from us. We use sexuality for power. Everything was reversed up to the gender roles. It’s so cool to be part of something so innovative. ‘

The creator and showrunner Eliot Laurence (Claws) picked up on the power of sexuality in the series and said: “We have talked a lot about what female sexuality looks like without patriarchy whatever. It informs their power. ‘

A world without patriarchy? Reason enough for us to get involved.

Motherland: Fort Salem premieres on March 18 on Freeform.

