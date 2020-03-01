‘We just cannot just criticise Paul Pogba even when he’s not playing’ – Sky Sports activities presenter Dave Jones calls out Graeme Souness

Sky Sports activities presenter Dave Jones recommended it was unfair of Graeme Souness to criticise Paul Pogba on Sunday.

Pogba moved to Old Trafford for a planet-report cost in August 2016 but he’s struggled to replicate the identical variety he did at prior club Juventus.

Getty Images – Getty Pogba looks set to depart United in the summer

He’s arguably the most divisive player in the Premier League and Souness is a person who’s never ever held back again from criticising Pogba’s mind-set.

The Frenchman dropped a enormous hint about his need to leave United past summer season, indicating he was ready for a ‘new challenge’.

Pogba has only made seven appearances for the Crimson Devils all season possessing nursed an ankle injury for a great deal of 2019/20.

Forward of United’s Premier League clash at Everton, which Pogba wasn’t accessible for, Souness named the player’s professionalism into question.

Souness was in the beginning reluctant to converse about Pogba as he’s typically rebuked for the way he criticises the 26-calendar year-old.

But together with United legend Roy Keane, who is also sceptical of Pogba, Souness had a different pop.

He mentioned: “Maybe Male United must be searching at the health care team at Everton. They received [Andre] Gomes back in a portion of the time in what would look to be a significantly worse personal injury.

“Now I know I’m leaping in in this article and all the medics will be leaping up and down but it’s just the cynic in me.

“I see Paul Pogba dancing at a marriage ceremony, I see him capturing hoops…and just the cynic in me indicates that he doesn’t want to be at Gentleman United.

Sky Sporting activities Souness has by no means shied absent from criticising Pogba

Keane then piped up, stating: “I believe he was at a fashion show…

Souness then added: “How can you not want to play? How can you NOT want to play for Person United if that’s the scenario?”

The Sky Sports presenter then intervened and said: “We can’t just criticise Paul Pogba even when he’s not playing, Graeme!”

United have been in first rate sort currently owning not missing in their previous 6 matches but they were being unable to defeat the Toffees on Sunday as the game completed one-1.

Errors from Jordan Pickford and David de Gea led to the objectives for both of those sides which were being scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes.

The Crimson Devils believed they’d shed it at the loss of life when Calvert-Lewin’s deflected shot snuck into the net but the ball went as a result of Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was in an offside place and considered to be interfering with enjoy.