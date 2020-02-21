[we-just-can’t-end-laughing-at-scorsese’s-unintentionally-ominous-congrats-to-bong-joon-ho]

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Illustrations or photos)

It seems like Martin Scorsese could go portray residences with Bong Joon-ho. The director of The Irishman sent Bong a letter after his historic Academy Award wins, where by acquired all the Oscars, and … I have to say, it may not have struck the tone Scorsese meant. Setting up, “You’ve accomplished properly. Now rest,” the letter does go on to say, “But really do not relaxation for as well long.”

So my strategy is that Martin Scorsese is secretly Pepper Potts and is familiar with that Tony Stark is not definitely useless. (Can you explain to it is Friday and I have dropped what ever bit of sanity I have left? Because I have.)

The letter was, in simple fact, quite sweet, due to the fact it was Scorsese chatting about how he and other administrators were looking forward to Bong’s upcoming movie. Exact same, Marty! But the way that IndieWire phrased their tweet for this letter? Um … it is a little concerning, coming from a dude who’s acknowledged for the kind of people who would make a veiled danger like this.

Scorsese Wrote Bong Joon Ho a Heartfelt Letter Immediately after Oscars: ‘You’ve Done Well, Now Rest’ https://t.co/D19ftinOuP pic.twitter.com/rPBPtqUy2M — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 20, 2020

It’s possible Scorsese lied, and he did see Avengers: Endgame following all.

The point is, Twitter also believed Scorsese was heading to destroy Bong Joon-ho.

Is martin scorsese about to murder bong joon ho https://t.co/lQ2BnphGLH — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 21, 2020

“now rest” is what you say as you’re about to paint a home with another person if you know what I mean — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 21, 2020

Holy shit is Scorsese going to eliminate Bong Joon-ho https://t.co/l4HqxjoJXz — Annie Wu (@AnnieW) February 21, 2020

Why does this headline make it seem like Scorsese is going to put a strike out on Bong Joon Ho? https://t.co/40cE6lplJq — Kayla Stetzel (@KaylaStetzel) February 21, 2020

Does Scorsese consider Bong carried the one ring to the fires of Mordor? https://t.co/4ABSwia2Up — Colin Sweets (@djcolinsweets) February 21, 2020

Scorsese: You’ve accomplished very well, now rest Bong Joon Ho: *teleports driving ScorseseNot this time, old male https://t.co/aMIz0FcceN — luis (@loolfii) February 21, 2020

*martin scorsese slowly and gradually lowers a pillow in excess of a sleeping bong joon ho’s facial areahttps://t.co/SmnJiIKPp2 — harley davidson (@hotgreengas) February 21, 2020

Having said that, he then added, “But not for as well prolonged.”



Ie: SCORSESE’S Planning TO REANIMATE ZOMBIE BONG JOON-HO! — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) February 21, 2020

cant get the graphic out of my head of bong looking through those remaining words ideal before scorsese suffocates him to demise https://t.co/lNMcyTrXdS — dom nero (@dominicknero) February 20, 2020

A lot like Martin Scorsese, although, I cannot wait for Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming motion picture.

i want extra scorsese bong joon ho written content — izzy (@pulpfellas) February 21, 2020

This is what you’ve performed to our brains through decades of movies about organized crime, Marty. You enjoy what you sow.

