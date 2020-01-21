“We left our soul in Highbury,” admits former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger suspected that the move from Arsenal to the Emirates Stadium was a mistake when he admitted that the club had left his soul behind in the old Highbury home.

The Frenchman was the manager when he lifted the sticks in 2006 to enter their futuristic new territory.

Wenger seems to regret moving to the Emirates Stadium

Highbury had been Arsenal’s home for 93 years and had a capacity of 38,419 before it was converted into apartments.

But the Gunners decided to pull the railroad lines into an area of ​​£ 390 million at the turn of the millennium.

Arsenal has been a regular title challenger at Highbury in recent years, having won the Premier League there three times, but has stagnated since its resumption.

The best thing they have ever done in the Emirates is the second in the 2015/16 season, where they landed ten points ahead of shock master Leicester.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since they played in Highbury

They are currently tenth in the 2019/20 table, and Wenger, who resigned as manager in 2018, admitted that the club in Highbury had lost part of his soul that he could never get back.

“I moved from Highbury, which resembles Anfield, but there was a soul in the stadium,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“We built a new stadium but never found our soul – we left our soul in Highbury.

“For security reasons, we could never replicate it.

“The distance from the field to the booth had to be larger because we needed ambulances. The inclination of the booths had to be smaller, all the things we couldn’t find to restore the atmosphere.”

The highlight of Wenger’s career at Arsenal was when he led the “Invincibles” season in 2003/04.

Their record is under threat, however, as Liverpool have not suffered league defeats this season and Jürgen Klopp’s team have been unbeaten in the last 39 league games.

“You see how many goals you score and how many goals you score,” said Wenger at beIN Sports. “You are very good.

“They play intelligent football, their players make intelligent decisions on the field.

The invincible Arsenal player Martin Keown says Liverpool is one of the largest Premier League teams in history

“In my experience, if you play undefeated all season, the belief has accumulated that if you just keep playing, you will win the game.

“It is very difficult to get into the team because you need a special run and you are afraid to leave the team.

“It’s something that is very important, and they have it at the moment.”

