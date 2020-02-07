“We live our lives as if we had nothing”

It’s a miserable day in Oakland. Northern California’s sky is 50 shit tones and the rain is pounding the earth, leaving puddles so deep that hipsters are likely to be wearing waders. You don’t want to be outside on a day like today. The only sensible thing in this kind of environment is to stay in there, get stoned, and maybe start a punk band. Welcome to Paradise.

In an anonymous building on a quiet side street, there is a rehearsal room that belongs to three 47-year-old men who did exactly what they did before.

Nowadays, singer Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool (not his real name) are one of the biggest bands in the world, but it would be hard to guess from the space we are in. It could almost be the garage of a teenage band.

There are a few couches and a few carpets, but the most striking feature is a pair of round eardrums that are attached to the wall above a guitar stand. They were each divided into pie slices with a thick black pencil and can be rotated to create new musical mashups. One page contains tempos like “Fast”, “Swing” and “Psychedelic Trippy”. The other genres, including “Glam”, “60s Garage” and “British Pop Invasion”.

“Then you come in and you think:” I have nothing, “explains the comfortable Mike. “You spin the wheel and you’re on deck. Do something. It’s like someone whining,” I don’t know what to paint! “Go ass fuck! Paint something green.”

The idea of ​​bringing music genres together at high speed makes sense as soon as you hear your new album – if you fear Green Day may have grown up, it’s called “Father Of All Motherfuckers”. Billie Joe, who shines in a leather jacket that wouldn’t have been out of place on a Hell’s Angel, says the record is inspired by the original ’50s Rock’n’Roller Little Richard’, the 60s garage rockers The Sonics, Motown The Legends Martha and the Vandellas, the proto-gorillaz comic band The Archies and the British glam stars Mott The Hoople. The result is funny, furious and very, very quick. It’s the shortest record they’ve ever made: the whole thing is over in less than 27 minutes. “We started writing nasty garage music,” says Billie Joe. “We took up all of these influences and simply survived the Green Day. We have never been there and it sounds damn radical. “

It is a far cry from three decades ago when these three were just a bunch of kids trying to stay away from the rain. Billie Joe and Mike were 14 when they formed their first band, Sweet Children. It wasn’t long before they changed their name to something that reflected how much grass they had smoked, played a number of shows, snorted a lot, and released their debut album “39 / Smooth” in 1990. It sold less than 3,000 copies, and the band’s original drummer Josh Kiffmeyer decided that he should concentrate better on school. Tré took his place and her next album, “Kerplunk”, released in 1991, postponed a remarkable 50,000 copies. Things started to get better and after the phenomenal success of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” in the same year, the big labels sniffed around the guitar bands again. Reprise Records, a subsidiary of Warner, offered them a deal. The label hoped the next Green Day record would sell 100,000 copies. It sold 10 million.

“Dookie”, released on February 1st, 1994 and still an objectively perfect album, changed the life of Green Day forever – they didn’t know it then. “We were on tour in Europe and opened for Die Toten Hosen. We did everything we could not to be booed off the stage by their insane fans,” recalls Mike. “I think we sold a shirt all the time, but then we came back to the States and did the Lollapalooza tour …”

On this tour, Green Day was booked as the opening act for an invoice that included the Smashing Pumpkins, the Beastie Boys, George Clinton, the Breeders, A Tribe Called Quest, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and L7. When the tour started, the massive success of “Dookie” meant that fans weren’t excited about their new heroes playing the shortest sets. “Until then we had sold more records than everyone else on the tour,” explains Mike. “They were damn stupid enough to list us as the opening band and then blame us for turmoil and shit. Come on, dude, really? But we were children. Of course we loved it! Shit, yes! “

Billie Joe remembers the unfortunate Woodstock ’94 – which turned into a turmoil when 550,000 people showed up even though only 164,000 tickets had been sold – when he realized that nothing more for him or the band as it would be before. “When I think about this show and how crazy it was to be in front of a national audience and then fly away in a helicopter, I realized: ‘Oh, things are starting to happen,’ he says. “It was:” My life will take a completely different turn. “

At first, Dookie made her rich beyond her wildest wet dreams – not necessarily the best look for a band that just wanted to be seen as punk. “I’ve always had a strange relationship with money just because I never really aspired to it,” says Billie Joe. “Maybe I wanted to be a rock star and do something like that, but it should never be a big shot. We live our lives as if we have nothing and I think that gives us a better reason to know how to share, do the right things and keep a DIY spirit. “

You can hear this DIY spirit on all albums that followed “Dookie” (1995), “Insomniac” (1997) and “Nimrod” (1997), but you will also hear the sound of a punk band that is musically ambitious becomes. “I think we have transitional records,” said Billie Joe. “When I look back now, we have moved in a different direction with both“ Nimrod ”and“ Warning ”. Without these records, there would have been neither an “American Idiot” nor a “21st Century Breakdown”. It’s about turning things in a new direction all the time. “

“American Idiot”, released in 2004, proved to be her biggest hit since “Dookie”: an ambitious “punk rock opera” inspired by a simpler and more innocent time when we were all firmly convinced that George W. Bush was the stupidest man ever would be President of the United States. “He was just another kind of stupidity,” said Billie Joe with a laugh. “There are a lot of stupid ones. Right now it’s just fascistically stupid.”

“American Idiot” took on a life of its own. It was converted into a stage musical in 2009 and moved to Broadway the following year. However, Billie Joe reveals that the previously announced filming plans have now been “virtually rejected”. He adds that Donald Trump actually appeared at the New York premiere in a truly bizarre twist. He is not sure whether the two actually met. “I didn’t … wait, maybe I shook his hand?” He begins before Mike interferes: “You shook so many little hands that night!”

Billie Joe can explain why Trump showed up and it’s not that he’s a fan of “Insomniac”. “At the beginning of” American Idiot “there is a montage of all this pop culture trash, one of which is” American Idol “and another one he said:” You’re fired! “He says.” That’s why he came because he heard that his face would be on the screen. He’s a sociopath, you know? “

Despite all suspicions, the title of the band’s new album does not refer to the current president. “I mean, you can’t help but think a bit about Trump, but that wasn’t really in my mind,” said Billie Joe. “‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ is just a bad title.”

In general, he avoided writing about politics this time. “It was just too obvious,” he says. “We are living in really dangerous times now. Everything feels kind of unpredictable. America is in a mess and it’s hard to be inspired because it only depresses me. “

It may be a party record, but the state of the world cannot help sneaking into the lyrics. On the theme song, Billie Joe sings, “I choke on the smoke from above / I’m obsessed with the poison and us / What a mess because there is nobody to be trusted.” It’s hard not to devastate the devastating one Fires think that raging in Australia when you hear these words, and Billie Joe points out they have had similar experiences closer to home.

“We also had to deal with our own fires in California,” he says. “It drove out a lot of people and really shook the environment. Many of these songs have certain lines that will come to my mind and it is almost a harbinger of things to come. Songs like” American Idiot “and” Minority “are still to this day stayed relevant without really trying. “

This summer, the band will go on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer to see a series of stadium shows known as “The Hella Mega Tour”. It will take place in Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin this June. “It was pretty damn funny so far,” says Mike. “Everyone takes the piss a little bit. It’s like our version of the Monsters of Rock. I don’t think anyone takes themselves too seriously, and I think people can feel that on the giant unicorn that pisses off the rainbow and the symbol for the whole damn thing. “

Back in 2012, Billie Joe had a known mess on stage at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, smashed his guitar and shouted, perhaps unnecessarily, “I’m not fucking Justin Bieber.” He immediately checked out a rehab program for alcohol and abuse prescription drugs and spent several years sober, but says that has now changed. “I’m not really sober anymore,” he says. “I had a time when I had to learn to grow up a bit and take responsibility for myself and my own independence, and I did. I’m going ahead now. I had a good run, so let the good times roll! “

34 years after Green Day first teamed up, one can rightly claim to be one of the world’s leading reasons for people to buy a guitar or form a band. 1975’s Matt Healy said the moment he was decided to become a musician was when the band pulled him out of the crowd at the age of 13 to bass him during a show in front of 10,000 spectators at the Newcastle Arena to accompany. Billie Eilish – who wasn’t even born when “Dookie” came out – has stated that it is one of her favorite albums.

“Her brother Finneas came to one of our shows and Tre gave him a couple of sticks when he was about 12 years old,” added Billie Joe. “Even Ed Sheeran saw us play Wembley Arena, listened to and be inspired by Time Of Your Life. It’s cool for us because that’s how we feel about the people we admire, our favorite musicians and bands. It is just a trip. Time is crazy. “

The secret of the band’s longevity is probably not, as Tré jokes, “heroin in microdoses”. It’s in their music. “We’re still looking for good records,” says Billie Joe. “We’re still trying to find different influences and sounds, and the lyrics change depending on where you are. I feel like I’ve been able to document my time on earth through songs.”

“We all have a real desire to leave this music on this planet because it will be much longer than we are,” adds Mike. “It’s timeless. It meant something to me for a hell of a long time. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done – it’s just a fact.”

Perpetual teenagers may be on the rise now, but future Matt Healys and Billie Eilishs (and certainly Ed Sheerans) of the world can rest assured that Green Day has no plans to withdraw – at least until the very last curtain. “There is a day when everyone retires,” says Mike doomig, making his bandmates laugh. “The big sleep!” Explains Tré, but the last word belongs to Billie Joe: “Until death separates me, I think.”