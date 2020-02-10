We look at the Bachelor and Ashley Jensen talks to Agatha Raisin and fictitious annoyances

Peter Weber, Ashley Jensen Photo: Francisco Roman (ABC), Acorn TV

Here’s what happens in the television world on Monday, February 10th. All times are Eastern European.

The bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): We are slowly – so incredibly slowly – approaching the end of pilot Peter Weber’s journey to “love” that will take him and his team of potential future advertising partners to Lima, Peru this week. Of the remaining six women, three (Kelley, Natasha, and Madison) were relatively drama-free, and a fourth (Hannah Ann) would have been more likely if she had not accidentally become a Mercury-stealing woman from Kelsey Mercury. You think this is a recipe for a relatively quiet episode, but no:

If chaos, as they say on Game Of Thrones, is a ladder, then Peter Weber is probably quite attracted to ladders. So ladders have a fairly reasonable attempt to get a hometown date, which we suspect would it be just the forest? Gwen Ihnat will drop by this explosive season, counting the minutes until Victoria F. finds a reason to get up from the table and stand in a corner until the cameras and the bachelor follow.

The new pope (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Brain games: Jack Black: Music (NatGeo, 9:00 p.m.): This year marks the 20th anniversary of High Fidelity (the film, not the TV series), which is why it is a great time for Brain Games presenter Keegan-Michael Key to ask Jack Black about his musical knowledge. In today’s brand new episode, Black and his Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass are playing crazy music slaves and performing “odd itory” illusions and experiments. Here is an exclusive clip from “Jack Black: Music” in which pop music darling and newly formed talk shows show Kelly Clarkson’s Tenacious D on the national anthem. (Danette Chavez)

Agatha Raisin (Acorn TV, 11 p.m., premiere in season three): In Great Britain in particular, it has a long tradition that charming, eccentric television detectives live in picturesque areas and calmly investigate crimes. The tradition grows when you open it to eccentric-looking detectives of the page and screen. Agatha Raisin, a cozy and reliably entertaining series that returns to Acorn for a third season, is both. Based on the comedic novels of the late M.C. Beaton, the show has one big advantage over the book series: it has Ashley Jensen.

Some of you may not be familiar with Agatha yet – however, if you want to start the show, you can tune in anywhere and grasp relationships fairly easily through context – but most will recognize Jensen, who receives an Emmy nomination for extras has and was just as good at Catastrophe and Ugly Betty among others. The A.V. Club spoke to Jensen on the Television Critics Association press tour about the qualities of a top-notch fictional detective, the reasons why Agatha is so stylish and why people love murder secrets so much,

The A.V. Club: What makes a great fictional detective?

Ashley Jensen: Well, quite often it seems that someone has a problem to overcome. I would say that probably in the more dramatic roles you would have detectives quite often, who might be a little O.C.D. or they are a bit alcoholic. Less for the comedy. I think what makes Agatha a good detective is that she doesn’t accept no as an answer. (Mimes knocks on a door.) “Can I come in? No? Well, we’ll see. “She just bullies herself in every situation. She has the highest confidence and (self-confidence). And good taste in her clothes.

I grew up with things like Columbo. Do you remember Columbo? And Jessica Fletcher (from Murder, She Wrote)? I loved all of these things. Actually more than the British. They are the ones that come to mind. I was talking earlier about how a fictional detective almost has a silhouette. And when you think of Columbo, you have the raincoat, don’t you?

When we talked about Agatha, we thought she must have a silhouette. And I said, “She is very well-groomed. She has everything under control. We have to have this silhouette. So we have the hair, the very sharp hair, the lips, the handbag and the small heels that she wears everywhere.”

I loved things from the 1970s. Those were the things I was brought up to in the late 70’s and early 80’s. It was a light touch for Charlie’s angel and Kojack and Murder, She Wrote, all of these. They were more humorous, while I think the British, certainly now, are a little heavier.

AVC: Why do you as a society find murder secrets so comforting?

AJ: We do it, don’t we? We really do that. Many of the detectives of the 70s and 80s who (I liked) were based in America take you to another world. And I think the reason why this show did so well in America is because we’re in a whole different world that isn’t actually America. People like to be right too, right? People like to say I found out, yay! I’m a little proud of myself for figuring out who did it. I think it’s natural to want to try and solve something to get it right.

AVC: How do you think Agatha Raisin would be in the real world as a detective?

AJ: She was going to be arrested. I think she would probably spend quite a bit of time being arrested by the police and held in a cell. She’s a little bend the rules for herself, and I’m not sure she’ll get away with what she’s doing, honestly, the Agatha Raisin police are a bit like Laurel and Hardy, aren’t they? ?

