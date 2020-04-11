“We made China”: Trump claims the country has used “US” in false claims about tariffs

Donald Trump has had an annual $ 500 billion trade deficit with China “for years” following a false US claim, saying the country has “taken advantage” of the United States.

He claims that the United States “made China with the money we gave them.”

The president continued his protests against China and the World Trade Organization at a press conference on the Crown Virus crisis, continuing his claims that China was paying billions of dollars in tariffs on goods to the United States. But these tariffs are passed on to consumers and producers, and include most of the trade war bill.

“If a smart person stands where I stand, we will do very well with China,” Trump said.

Asked if China was using the United States during the epidemic, the president blamed the World Trade Organization, saying it was “a very bad day for the United States” when China joined in 2001.

The president had previously claimed that “billions of dollars” would flow into the US Treasury following his government’s retaliatory tariffs.

