‘We May Still Have To Endure Again’

In a speech that was rarely broadcast on television to the country on Sunday evening, Queen Elizabeth II urged Britain to practice self-discipline amid a coronavirus pandemic and convince the public that “if we stay united and firm, then we will overcome it.”

Speaking from the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Queen, 93, thanked health workers throughout the country and vowed “we will succeed.”

That speech was only the fifth he made during the national crisis during his 68-year reign.

“I speak to you in what I know is an increasingly difficult time,” he said. “A time of disruption in the life of our country; a disturbance that has brought sadness for some people, financial difficulties for many great changes to our daily lives.

The White Drawing Room was chosen as the broadcast location, because it was large enough to provide the necessary social space between the Queen and the cameraman.

“I would like to thank all the people on the front line of the NHS, as well as the care workers and those who carry out the important role of selflessly continuing their daily duties outside the home to support us all,” Queen Elizabeth II continued. “I am sure this nation will join me to ensure that what you do is valued and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to returning to a more normal time.”

“I also want to thank those of you who live at home,” he said, “thus protecting to help the vulnerable and saving many families from the pain that has been felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we deal with illness this and I want to assure you that if we stay united in our constancy we will overcome them. “

Elizabeth then praised the British for sharing the attributes of “self-discipline, calmness, sincerity, and feelings of others.”

“I hope that in the coming years everyone will be proud of how they respond to this challenge,” he said. “Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation are as strong as they are.”

The Queen acknowledged that although isolation was challenging, she “presents an opportunity to slow down, pause, and reflect in prayer or meditation.”

“Today, once again, many people will feel separated from their loved ones,” he continued. “But now, back then, we knew deep down that it was the right thing to do. Even though we had faced challenges before, this one was different.”

Elizabeth ended her speech by vowing that “we will succeed” against this fast-spreading virus. “That success will be ours,” he added. “We must console that while we may still have more to survive, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now, I send your warmest thanks and best wishes to all of you. “

The Queen’s address came a few weeks after Prince Charles, his son and heir to the throne, confirmed that he had been infected with COVID-19. The Prince of Wales, 71, has since recovered from his mild illness, which he calls “strange” and “frustrating”.

To limit the spread and impact of the corona virus, the US government has advised all people over the age of 70 to stay at home for three months. Elizabeth and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, have been secluded at Windsor Castle.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Even though he is still quarantined due to fever, his condition is reported to be improving.

