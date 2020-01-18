We miss 9 night clubs and bars in Croydon that have closed since 2000

It’s a sad day when a place you just love to go out at night closes forever.

Especially if it’s a local favorite, the kind of place you end up seeing everyone you know even if you didn’t know they were out.

And with the evenings at Croydon tending to be much cheaper than heading to central London, it was understandable that these nightclubs and bars were closed.

So why were they so great? Here are 9 of the clubs and bars that Croydonians really miss, even if they don’t admit it.

Tiger tiger

Tiger Tiger had 7 bedrooms and could hold 2,430 people

(Image: Tiger Tiger)

Closed: January 2016

The gem of Croydon, Tiger Tiger has closed forever and has since been turned into a Turtle Bay restaurant.

But at one time it was the center of all of Croydon’s nightlife, with capacity for 2,430, seven rooms and the evenings of comedy and live entertainment he previously organized.

It was a sad day for many when the head of the Croydon Council, Tony Newman, said it was “dated” and that the closure was a good sign for the future of Croydon.

Black Sheep bar

Closed: 2013

It was once the oldest independent nightclub in Croydon, but unfortunately it closed after 15 years.

With its prime location on the main street, inexpensive drinks and great music, playing a range of jazz, metal, dance, hip-hop and drums and bass.

Txt Bar

Closed: February 2017

A popular South Croydon location in South End, Bar Txt was known for its delicious cocktails and incredible parties.

Luna / Reflex

Closed: January 2019

Croydon was shocked when another club closed on the main street, the last night of operation being New Years 2018.

Before becoming the Luna bar in 2016, the place housed the Reflex bar on the theme of the 80s.

Blue orchid

Blue Orchid was legendary when it came to Croydon’s nightlife

(Image: Fergus Burnett)

Closed: 2004

Perhaps the most legendary club on this list, Blue Orchid at Park Lane was the place to be for all the young partygoers at one time.

And who can blame them? It was extremely inexpensive, there were dancers on the podium and any minor could easily enter with a fake ID. In addition, there was a greasy spoon inside the room.

Bad apple

Closed: January 2019

Around the same time the Luna Bar closed, Bad Apple on nearby Park Street also closed.

Unless they make January dry, it couldn’t have been a fun time for the Croydonians.

The Scream Lounge

Closed: September 2019

Primarily a place for live music, Scream Lounge was a popular party choice for people wanting something a little different from your pop music and your usual vodka shots.

Local groups that were just starting their careers used to perform live there, but unfortunately they closed last year.

Yates

Remember the karaoke machine at Yates?

(Image: Ewan Munro)

Closed: 2015

Yates’s, again in a central Croydon location, was popular for its discounted drinks and the famous karaoke machine, which many Croydonians would try once they had beers inside.

It’s now a Five Guys and, while we love burgers, we can’t help but remember the good old days of Yates on a Friday or a Saturday.

Walkabout

Closed: 2009

Walkabout on Crown Hill was a must for an evening at Croydon. With £ 1 shots and foam school disco nights, you’re sure to have fun, even if it’s messy, there.

