‘We miss our grandparents’ Trudeau of Canada as COVID-19 nursing home hammers say

OTTAWA – Canada is not ending its seniors as officials struggle to contain the deadly outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in long-term care across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Long-term care homes in Canada, whose residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, have been hit. In Canada, nearly half of the country’s total deaths are in nursing.

“We need to do better,” Trudeau told reporters in his daily briefing. “Because we are failing our parents, our grandparents, our elders – the greatest generation that has built this country. We need to take care of them.”

Ontario and Quebec, the country’s largest provinces, have both requested military assistance as officials face deadly attacks and serious staffing shortages in nursing nurses.

Ottawa approved those requests, Trudeau said, but added that it was a short-term solution.

“In Canada, we should not have soldiers caring for seniors. Over the coming weeks and months, we all have to ask tough questions about how this happened,” he said.

Other provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia, also reported deaths, and Canadians also prevented visiting their loved ones with nursing nurses in an attempt to slow the spread.

“We can’t stop our seniors forever,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu, explaining that sadness also requires health for older people.

Quebec, one of the poorest provinces, faced criticism for handling pandemics in long-term care facilities, accounting for 80% of the province’s 1,243 deaths, according to government data.

Quebec is short of 9,500 front-line workers, Premier Francois Legault said, though it has recruited nearly 800 people including doctors – and the army – to work in provincial care facilities and nursing nurses. . Some 4,000 of the missing staff contracted the virus, he said.

In Ontario, where 516 people were killed in long-term care homes, Premier Doug Ford said the system was broken. More than 130 nurses in Ontario reported the outbreaks, government data show.

“We’re going to fix the system,” said Ford, whose elderly mother-in-law is in a seasonal home care and tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports. “But (in) the meantime, the No. 1 crisis is making sure that we take care of the vulnerable in these people.” (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, additional reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)