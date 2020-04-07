“We Must Do This”: Colombia’s Best Entertainment to raise a $ 1,000 budget

It starts – where else? —On Twitter. Through the second week in March, Mauricio Toro, a 34-year-old technology engineer and CEO of Techfit, a Florida branch of Colombian-owned company that 3D-printed surgical products, found a tweet from Singularity University that read, “Isn’t it a good idea to build a open – the ventilator? ”

Toro was ready immediately. He knew that MIT had announced the right to open the ventilator back in 2010, and he knew his home country of Colombia was in serious trouble. Whatever happened with COVID-19, Colombia’s population of 50 million people, including 2 million recently displaced Venezuelan refugees, will suffer a great deal. The nation’s health care system is easily overwhelmed by the situation, and ventilation systems are scarce. With every country in the world bidding for life-saving technology, which provides oxygen to patients with severe respiratory problems, Colombia seems to be priced out of international markets. “These are the industries with preexisting success,” said Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank. “It’s hard for them to get medical supplies.” Like the rest of the world is developing the NO-19 project, Colombia will be left behind for its tools – literally.

From Twitter, Toro to WhatsApp, where he applied the idea to a group of his colleagues at Techfit’s Medellín headquarters: Why can’t we create a vacuum cleaner for Colombia? They, too, were intrigued, even though they had a “zero in production” on making this technology difficult. Two days later, among other groups of senior construction executives from major Colombia companies, Toro volunteered Techfit to create a ventilator, a space and a volunteer.

Mauricio Toro.Courtesy of the author.

By having the force brought to life on its own. In 24 hours more than 60 people attended the conference, volunteering to help. The framework has expanded beyond techies and biomedical engineers to include university faculty, physicians from private clinics, and budgets, most of whom are recruited. by Ruta N, Medellín Mayor’s office for tech innovation. Founded in 2009 with the goal of turning Medellín into the Latin American Silicon Valley, Ruta N launched a fundraising campaign to pay for the research. Significantly, Ruta N signed, by virtue of his involvement in the project, if the Colombian government and the governors were behind him. The paisas need this done.

“Paisas” is a modern term for the inhabitants of Colombia’s largest province, Antioquia, and its capital, Medellín. The paisas are the economic leaders of the country, and they are not ashamed to deal with their tasks and practices effectively. Long before Pablo Escobar worked on his heroes to create a global distribution system for illicit drugs, Medellín was a profitable and agricultural record. Today the city, stripped of its Narcos image, is not only a manufacturer of 3 million people, but a financial services firm with a good start. The paisas have decided that Colombia’s response to coronavirus will not cause the anxiety they see in the United States. At present, Colombia’s curb spread is flatter than South Korea, which proves the government’s decision to impose restrictions early on. (It is also thought that having anti-tuberculosis vaccine for some 80% of Colombians will help reduce the risk of infection.)

By nature, paisas think big. So designing a pump system also means building a supply chain for the facility and manufacturing all production lines from scratch. They have registered Colombian agencies in the US, Canada, India, China, and Japan for assistance in locating residuals that cannot be manufactured at home. Speaking of the “unique ecosystem” that birthed the project, say Juan Andrés Vásquez, Ruta N Head, they have marked their business InnspiraMED – a Mash-Spanish word for “reform,” “inspiration,” and “medicine.” Vásquez says, “It’s from Medellín to the world,” “This effort means we can account for something different than violence. We have changed in the last 20 years. “

.