We must pay attention to Mike Bloomberg’s campaign

A few months ago, I said I was not surprised that Michael Bloomberg’s televised air war dazzled him with weak support for a number. It is a little sad that a year of campaigning for an accomplished rising star senator like Cory Booker could not get this traction. But life is not fair. The diffusion of numerous announcements facilitates the first points. There are a decent number of floating voters. But once you’ve gone over 3% or 4% and you’re trying to get closer to 10%, you need to start taking off with people with more fixed views and people who support other candidates. It’s much, much more difficult.

Well, I was wrong. It was not that difficult.

The average of the RCP now has Bloomberg at 10.6% support nationwide. This only represents a few percentage points behind Elizabeth Warren and is increasing rapidly.

On the one hand, it is simply absurd that a white mega-billionaire from the late 1970s with umbilical ties to Wall Street should be a serious candidate for the Democratic nomination. But denying it doesn’t mean it isn’t.

This seems particularly the case since Joe Biden’s flat performance in Iowa calls into question his candidacy. I’m not saying that Biden can’t come back. Maybe he will do well in New Hampshire. And he would have this firewall in South Carolina. But this firewall begins to remind me of Rudy Giuliani’s strategy in 2008 to abandon the first states and bet on a return to Florida. By the time the campaign arrived in Florida, Rudy’s campaign was over.

I’m not canceling Biden’s campaign. But I think it’s really in doubt. If he folds, there will be a lot of Democratic voters who focus mainly on beating President Trump and who are not ideologically in line with Sanders or Warren. Pete Buttigieg clearly thinks it’s his opening. But I doubt it. His support base seems too narrow and I think for many voters he just looks too young and inexperienced.

It’s amazing for me to be here. And it is more than a little terrifying for me to think of trying to unite the most left democratic party today around a candidate who embodies being a Democrat on Wall Street, except for the time when he was in fact Republican.

To be clear, I don’t think Mike Bloomberg will be the candidate. I think there is a good chance that Joe Biden is the candidate. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren could be the candidates. But it all seems to be a much more possible outcome than I thought from a distance, even about a week ago.

When he started running a few months ago after he decided not to run earlier, his candidacy struck me as the answer to a question that no one asked. But things have changed.