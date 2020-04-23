We Must Talk About That Tyler Perry Cameo in Kenya Barris “#blackAF”

Throughout the first season of the latest Netflix series, #blackAF, show creator and Kenyan star Barris tackled various culturally relevant topics that his family encountered when they lived as unfiltered blacks and had no regrets in their posh Los Angeles environment.

Barris, who appears as a fictional version of himself, wrestles with ideals such as a white gaze – or, more precisely, the judgment perceived by white people is placed on the penchant of blacks for extravagant purchases – and the lack of praise that black fathers receive compared to black mother, or mother in general. The character’s wife, Joya, played by Rashida Jones, also has a dispute as a mother of six children, who struggles to understand her own mixed racial identity and place as a lawyer who turns into a housewife.

Although the message of each theme that underlies the episode is sometimes chaotic between jokes and narcissism the main character is inherent – it is difficult to focus on Kenya’s argument about how slavery irritates black families by separating husband from wife and children when he does odd jobs bad. spending time with her own children – there are some great moments on the show when all the writing, comedy and acting gather to take us home.

Such is the case in the fifth episode #blackAF, which raises the question why some black people are so opposed to criticizing black art, especially television and film.

This is an old-fashioned debate about the double standards of black creators: There are people who scoff at cinema that does not excite on the grounds that it does not uplift the black community or trigger a change in people’s perception of black people. Others argue that black people should not criticize the work of their peers at all – whether low-brow or high-brow – just because there is not enough, and criticism can prevent other black people from having the opportunity to make a more valuable project.

In the fifth episode, Kenya seeks to reach the bottom of the debate and hear from black creators about why black people are comfortable or uncomfortable sharing their criticism. So he visited Tyler Perry, whose work was often at the debate center, to get his opinion.

(L-R) Kenya Barris and Tyler Perry appear on ‘#blackAF.’ The Netflix series was released on April 17, 2020.

Perry seems more anxious about Kenya helping her get a bag of $ 35 chips than with some people’s opinions about her work. “Let me tell you about them tomatoes,” Perry said referring to the Rotten Tomatoes ranking website, “I don’t f ** k with them.”

“I don’t care about the rotten, the fresh – nothing matters to me,” he continued, adding later, “I serve my niche well. We speak the language, we speak, we know each other, we understand. There are many things that I see who won an Oscar and I became like, ‘What’s this? I’m walking halfway.’ “

What a beautiful sight, watching Perry boldly state that it doesn’t matter how people think the film and the show might be because he made the story he cared about. “I tell stories where I come from and that’s why they win, because people recognize themselves in these stories,” Perry said.

He added: “I talk to us. That’s why millions of people watch my show every week. That’s why people keep appearing to watch movies to No. 1. I talk to us, connect with us.”

Apart from a long list of Hollywood friends from Barris, the series doesn’t include too many cameos besides this special episode. So Perry’s appearance as herself came as a welcome surprise. And although the subject is somewhat sensitive for them to talk about, Barris – who Perry has known for years now – says the filmmaker has been around from the start.

“Tyler is my brother, mentor, and friend,” Barris said in an interview with TV Guide recently. “We do different things, and he is much more successful than me. When I call and tell him what we want to do, he falls.”

He added: “Tyler did something that many people liked. Who should we say that people who enjoy his work are wrong? Supposedly, ‘We need Tyler. We need Shonda (Rhimes). We need all the voices. Tyler knows the problem, and let me tell you, the things on the cutting room floor – about her mother, her aunt, being homeless to where she is now – will make you cry. “