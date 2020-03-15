We need a warlike stance to fight coronavirus

Massachusetts General Hospital President Dr. Peter Slavin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that the country should take “a war-like position” against the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Doctor, it looks like we are hearing something: vents and fans. Respirators are the healthcare workers in the healthcare teams who need to treat people and fans because, if it really comes, this is it. one of the things that has respiratory problems for the elderly. What are your concerns? Has the federal government increased enough on this front? “

Slavin said, “My concern is that I think we need to think about this almost in a warlike position. My concern is that we have millions of healthcare workers across the country who are ready to fight this virus. But I’m worried. At least a couple of supplies needed to fight the virus as efficiently as possible, one of the tests we needed and was commented on by Dr. Fauci, and I hope that private laboratories will go for the tests. too general to increase yesterday’s tests. “

He added: “The FDA relaxed its regulations so that it could be tested immediately. My other concern is personal testing equipment. Even before the most important battles our supplies are low. I have heard from hospitals in our region and country that their supply is low and we need the federal government to get involved in a Manhattan project to get the industry to create surgical masks, eye protection devices, costumes. , our healthcare workers can take part in this battle. We would not want to send soldiers to war without helmets or armor. “

