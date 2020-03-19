We need “Electronic Medical Verification” to stop pandemics like coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), on March 18, replicated a valid and valid public health suggestion: Employers should monitor fever for employees:

We ask companies to immediately start taking the temperature of every employee every day before they work. We ask that you be aggressive when it comes to cleaning surfaces and using hand soap / disinfectant. Send home employees who are sick.

DeWine’s suggestion is, of course, a variation on one’s old idea quarantine. And yet, his suggestion to bring the logic of quarantine to the workplace is doubly powerful, as it provides the opportunity for both legal and medical law to so much of American life, the work placement.

Quarantine – a time-tested idea

However, with any virus, notorious or not, the most basic of wisdom says that we maximize our health by staying apart. That is, we create walls or barriers of another kind by washing our hands, wearing face masks and moving away from infected people.

This is basic biology. The essence of physical separation and protection from damage is why cells have membranes, animals have skin or shells, and people have skin.

It is also the basic human nature. The very ideas of separation and protection explain why people have been wise in building walls and ceilings and putting things in containers. And more recently, individuals and institutions have learned that they need to protect their computers and networks from new types of viruses, as well as from other cyber-pathogens.

On January 31, President Trump published a “ Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-Immigrants of People At Risk of Transmission of Coronavirus Novelty 2019 ”. According to Trump,

Given the importance of protecting U.S. people from the threat of this harmful communicable disease, I have determined that it is in the United States’ best interests to take steps to restrict and suspend entry into the United States, as immigrants or not. immigrants. , of all aliens physically present within the People’s Republic of China, except for the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14 day period prior to their entry or attempt to enter the United States.

Trump also added that, if applicable, the United States would impose “quarantine”.

Yes, quarantine. It’s not a PC word, just a concept that can save your life. It comes from the Italian words forty giornithat is, “forty days.” In other words, the Venetians before had a rule: During the plague, visitors had to spend almost six weeks in isolation, to make sure they did not bring a killer to Venice. And, of course, there was no point in imposing a quarantine on some visitors and not others, so the Venetians made sure that strangers would not enter their city without proper review.

In fact, a good overview of the overall effectiveness of quarantines was found in a 2013 journal article Emerging infectious diseases, He titled, “The Lessons from the History of Quarantine, from Plague to Flu A.”

In the new millennium, the centennial quarantine strategy is becoming a powerful component of public health response to emerging infectious diseases and recovery. During the severe acute respiratory syndrome pandemic of 2003, the use of quarantine, border controls, trace contacts and surveillance was proven effective in containing the global threat in just over 3 months. For centuries, these practices have been the cornerstone of organized responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

In other words, quarantines get the job. And yet, Tognotti added, the new political pressures – the aforementioned political correction forces – attack the idea of ​​quarantine, because it’s so non-PC:

However, the use of quarantine and other measures to control epidemic diseases has always been controversial because these strategies raise political, ethical and socioeconomic issues and require a careful balance between public interest and individual rights. In a globalized world that is becoming more vulnerable to communicable diseases, a historical perspective can help to clarify the use and implications of an existing public health strategy.

That is, Tognotti says: Quarantine may not be a computer, but it is still a good idea. And today, the United States has to know the people who come here, whether they are here by plane, boat, car, or foot, and many countries in the world come to the same conclusion. Yes to border controls and quarantine.

On the other hand, we can quickly see that Health Security is starting to look adequate border security and adequacy homeland security: be it a virus or a terrorist, Uncle Sam must know what or who he is trying to invade.

Early on in this fast-pandemic pandemic, Lew Jan Olowski, a staff adviser to the Institute for Immigration Law, was well explained by these points. He returned on February 7, he wrote The New York Daily News,

The first line of defense against coronavirus is the border. Not just figuratively. Any national border is, by definition, a literal line of defense. . . defending national borders is an essential element of any national security strategy.

Olowski was 100 percent right, of course.

Interestingly, even though President Trump has increased his response, declaring a state of national emergency, we have not heard much from most Democrats about border security and quarantine. Yes, we know they do not like Trump, though we did know him before, and it is still difficult to find out exactly what they would do about the infected people who came here and the infected Americans.

In fact, Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate, continues to support open borders and unanswered stance on “migrants” – even though Trump, on March 18, chose to nail the border even harder. -, this environment. a key contrast to the November election. So where does that leave you on the subject of quarantine, even in times of national emergency? Disturbing minds should want to know.

In fact, we can now see that the forces of health security, border security, home security and national security are all on the same side, or at least they should be, and for that we should ask ourselves more: why should we tolerate the “ sanctuary cities “? The question of sanctuary cities should be defined as protecting public health from diseases, of course, and not the ethnic group of those involved. That is, whoever you are and wherever you come from , foods need to know what their potential health and wellness threats are, not their skin color or nationality.

Yes, coronavirus is a death blow to anything, and it’s open-border utopianism. Many of us have always come to know that there are many good reasons why borders should be monitored, including, of course, concerns over the protection of jobs and salaries, and now we have yet another reason to think about. First America.

Now, let’s take a look at an idea that is based on DeWine’s tweet.

Electronic verification doctor

As politicians say, “Never let go of the crisis.” When it comes to making the necessary changes and doing things, they are often good advice, because the feeling of crisis provides the energy needed to defeat the old orthodoxy.

Here’s an idea to make the most of your coronavirus crisis: create a medical electronic check. An electronic medical check, that is, for contagious diseases.

Most Breitbart News readers are familiar with E-Verify, an underused federal program administered by the United States Social Security Administration and Citizenship and Immigration Services aimed at verifying the legality of potential employees and employees. It’s a great program, when used. (And too often, business owners don’t want to use E-Verify, but it’s a tale for another time.)

However, in this crisis, we should seize the opportunity to create an electronic medical checkup, which stipulates that all employers must verify the contagious health status of all employees. Many entrepreneurs are already asking for drug tests, why not Contagious virus test? Sure, as of this writing, there is not enough evidence to do so, but they will change soon enough. And when we have enough evidence, we should use them on an ongoing and predictable basis.

Of course, opponents will raise privacy concerns and they must be properly considered and yet the prospect of a mass epidemic should push us towards an absurd solution that is in the first place scope of public health.

In addition, there will be concerns about the cost of the program, including the cost of treatment for those affected already within our borders. And here, of course, Uncle Sam should intervene, because whatever the cost of treating an individual, the cost of a plague on society, it is far greater.

Of course, we should also be spending money on medical research, focusing not only on treatment but also on vaccines.

Some may claim that electronic medical verification is “authoritative.” But it’s not really authoritarian at all, it’s about order. And only people in the American Civil Liberties Union should think that order is the same as authoritarianism. Indeed, good order is what makes freedom possible, without saying the pursuit of happiness.

Because only if you don’t die, can you live alive.